Rangers 4, Twins 1, 11 innings,

July 7, 2019 6:42 pm
 
Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 2 0 2 0 Kepler rf 5 0 1 0
DShelds pr-dh 2 0 0 0 Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0
W.Clhun lf 5 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 5 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 Garver c 5 0 2 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 5 0 0 0
Gallo cf 4 2 2 0 Arraez 3b 5 0 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 1 0 0 Sano 1b 4 1 2 0
Odor 2b 5 1 1 3 Schoop 2b 5 0 1 0
Da.Sntn 1b-lf 5 0 4 1 Buxton cf 4 0 1 1
Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0
Guzman ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 41 4 10 4 Totals 41 1 8 1
Texas 000 100 000 03—4
Minnesota 010 000 000 00—1

E_Sano (7), Gallo (4), Guzman (4). DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Gallo (14), Da.Santana (12), Sano (9). 3B_Buxton (4). HR_Odor (13). SB_Choo (8), Buxton (12). CS_Gallo (2), Da.Santana (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Leclerc 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1
Jurado 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 0
Palumbo 3 1 0 0 0 2
Ch.Martin 2 0 0 0 0 3
S.Kelley W,4-2 2 2 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Gibson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Smeltzer 4 1-3 5 1 1 1 4
R.Harper 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Littell 1 0 0 0 1 2
May 2 2 0 0 0 3
A.Mejia L,0-2 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Magill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_A.Mejia.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:15. A_35,495 (38,649).

