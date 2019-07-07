Rangers 4, Twins 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|1-DeShields pr-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Gallo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.193
|Santana 1b-lf
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Federowicz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Guzman ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|41
|4
|10
|4
|5
|16
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|2-Cave pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Garver c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Gonzalez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Arraez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.393
|Sano 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|41
|1
|8
|1
|3
|8
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|03—4
|10
|2
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|00—1
|8
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Federowicz in the 10th.
1-ran for Choo in the 8th. 2-ran for Kepler in the 10th.
E_Gallo (4), Guzman (4), Sano (7). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Gallo (14), Santana (12), Sano (9). 3B_Buxton (4). HR_Odor (13), off Mejia. RBIs_Odor 3 (47), Santana (28), Buxton (42). SB_Choo (8), Buxton (12). CS_Gallo (2), Santana (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Andrus 2, Mazara 2, Gallo, Federowicz, DeShields); Minnesota 6 (Kepler, Garver 2, Gonzalez, Arraez, Schoop). RISP_Texas 2 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Andrus 2, Calhoun, Odor, Cruz. FIDP_Kepler.
DP_Texas 1 (Gallo, Cabrera); Minnesota 1 (Garver, Polanco).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leclerc
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|4.65
|Jurado
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|36
|4.23
|Palumbo
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|11.00
|C.Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.15
|Kelley, W, 4-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|3.09
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.09
|Smeltzer
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|65
|3.24
|Harper
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|2.92
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|5.40
|May
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|3.06
|Mejia, L, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|8.80
|Magill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.67
Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 1-0, Harper 1-0, Magill 1-0. WP_Mejia. PB_Garver (4).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:15. A_35,495 (38,649).
