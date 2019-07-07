Rangers 4, Twins 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .288 1-DeShields pr-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .261 Gallo cf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .275 Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .227 Odor 2b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .193 Santana 1b-lf 5 0 4 1 0 1 .300 Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 a-Guzman ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Totals 41 4 10 4 5 16

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263 2-Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .312 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .279 Garver c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .295 Gonzalez lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Arraez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .393 Sano 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .236 Schoop 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .260 Buxton cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Totals 41 1 8 1 3 8

Texas 000 100 000 03—4 10 2 Minnesota 010 000 000 00—1 8 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Federowicz in the 10th.

1-ran for Choo in the 8th. 2-ran for Kepler in the 10th.

E_Gallo (4), Guzman (4), Sano (7). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Gallo (14), Santana (12), Sano (9). 3B_Buxton (4). HR_Odor (13), off Mejia. RBIs_Odor 3 (47), Santana (28), Buxton (42). SB_Choo (8), Buxton (12). CS_Gallo (2), Santana (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Andrus 2, Mazara 2, Gallo, Federowicz, DeShields); Minnesota 6 (Kepler, Garver 2, Gonzalez, Arraez, Schoop). RISP_Texas 2 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus 2, Calhoun, Odor, Cruz. FIDP_Kepler.

DP_Texas 1 (Gallo, Cabrera); Minnesota 1 (Garver, Polanco).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leclerc 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 27 4.65 Jurado 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 36 4.23 Palumbo 3 1 0 0 0 2 45 11.00 C.Martin 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 3.15 Kelley, W, 4-2 2 2 0 0 0 2 38 3.09 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.09 Smeltzer 4 1-3 5 1 1 1 4 65 3.24 Harper 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 15 2.92 Littell 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 5.40 May 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 3.06 Mejia, L, 0-2 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 25 8.80 Magill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.67

Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 1-0, Harper 1-0, Magill 1-0. WP_Mejia. PB_Garver (4).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:15. A_35,495 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.