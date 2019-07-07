Listen Live Sports

Rangers 4, Twins 1

July 7, 2019 6:42 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .288
1-DeShields pr-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .261
Gallo cf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .275
Cabrera 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .227
Odor 2b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .193
Santana 1b-lf 5 0 4 1 0 1 .300
Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
a-Guzman ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Totals 41 4 10 4 5 16
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263
2-Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .312
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .279
Garver c 5 0 2 0 0 2 .295
Gonzalez lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Arraez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .393
Sano 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .236
Schoop 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .260
Buxton cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Totals 41 1 8 1 3 8
Texas 000 100 000 03—4 10 2
Minnesota 010 000 000 00—1 8 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Federowicz in the 10th.

1-ran for Choo in the 8th. 2-ran for Kepler in the 10th.

E_Gallo (4), Guzman (4), Sano (7). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 10. 2B_Gallo (14), Santana (12), Sano (9). 3B_Buxton (4). HR_Odor (13), off Mejia. RBIs_Odor 3 (47), Santana (28), Buxton (42). SB_Choo (8), Buxton (12). CS_Gallo (2), Santana (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Andrus 2, Mazara 2, Gallo, Federowicz, DeShields); Minnesota 6 (Kepler, Garver 2, Gonzalez, Arraez, Schoop). RISP_Texas 2 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus 2, Calhoun, Odor, Cruz. FIDP_Kepler.

DP_Texas 1 (Gallo, Cabrera); Minnesota 1 (Garver, Polanco).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leclerc 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 27 4.65
Jurado 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 36 4.23
Palumbo 3 1 0 0 0 2 45 11.00
C.Martin 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 3.15
Kelley, W, 4-2 2 2 0 0 0 2 38 3.09
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.09
Smeltzer 4 1-3 5 1 1 1 4 65 3.24
Harper 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 15 2.92
Littell 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 5.40
May 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 3.06
Mejia, L, 0-2 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 25 8.80
Magill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.67

Inherited runners-scored_Jurado 1-0, Harper 1-0, Magill 1-0. WP_Mejia. PB_Garver (4).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:15. A_35,495 (38,649).

