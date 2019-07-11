Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 5, Astros 0

July 11, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 0 2 0 Choo dh 4 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 DShelds cf 5 1 1 0
Bregman ss 1 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1
Straw ss 2 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Da.Sntn 1b 4 1 1 0
Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 1 2 2
White 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 1 1
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 34 5 11 5
Houston 000 000 000—0
Texas 401 000 00x—5

DP_Houston 1, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B_Springer (11), DeShields (9), Gallo (15), Odor 2 (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
F.Valdez L,3-5 2-3 4 4 4 3 0
Devenski 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sneed 5 6 1 1 1 7
James 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Lynn W,12-4 7 6 0 0 2 11
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ch.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:02. A_37,964 (49,115).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.