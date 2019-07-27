Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Athletics 2

July 27, 2019 1:44 am
 
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 3 1 0 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 0
Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ss 5 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
Mazara rf 3 2 1 1 Canha rf 4 0 2 1
W.Clhun lf 3 2 2 2 Lureano cf 2 0 0 1
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 3 2 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 1 0
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 4 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 31 2 5 2
Texas 000 301 010—5
Oakland 101 000 000—2

E_Semien (8), M.Olson (5), Da.Santana 2 (8). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Mazara (21), W.Calhoun (6), Canha (10). HR_W.Calhoun (6). CS_Odor (7). SF_Laureano (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn W,13-6 6 4 2 1 2 8
Chavez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Leclerc H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ch.Martin S,4-5 1 1 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Mengden L,5-2 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 5
Treinen 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Buchter 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Soria 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:24. A_14,952 (46,765).

