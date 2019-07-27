Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Athletics 2

July 27, 2019 1:44 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .282
Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .204
Santana ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .316
Mazara rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .256
Calhoun lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .289
Cabrera 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .240
Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Mathis c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149
Totals 34 5 7 5 5 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .270
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .256
Canha rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251
Laureano cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .282
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .223
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13
Texas 000 301 010—5 7 2
Oakland 101 000 000—2 5 2

E_Santana 2 (8), Semien (8), Olson (5). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Mazara (21), Calhoun (6), Canha (10). HR_Calhoun (6), off Buchter. RBIs_Mazara (54), Calhoun 2 (15), Cabrera 2 (50), Canha (30), Laureano (57). CS_Odor (7). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis 2); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Herrmann). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.

FIDP_Odor. GIDP_Olson, Profar.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Santana), (Odor, Santana, Forsythe); Oakland 1 (Laureano, Profar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 13-6 6 4 2 1 2 8 111 3.83
Chavez, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.58
Leclerc, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.02
C.Martin, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 1 2 16 3.08
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden, L, 5-2 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 5 93 4.85
Treinen 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.29
Buchter 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 30 3.18
Soria 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.50
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-1, Soria 1-0.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:24. A_14,952 (46,765).

