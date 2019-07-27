Rangers 5, Athletics 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Santana ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|Mazara rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Calhoun lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.149
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|5
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.223
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|Texas
|000
|301
|010—5
|7
|2
|Oakland
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
E_Santana 2 (8), Semien (8), Olson (5). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Mazara (21), Calhoun (6), Canha (10). HR_Calhoun (6), off Buchter. RBIs_Mazara (54), Calhoun 2 (15), Cabrera 2 (50), Canha (30), Laureano (57). CS_Odor (7). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis 2); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Herrmann). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.
FIDP_Odor. GIDP_Olson, Profar.
DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Santana), (Odor, Santana, Forsythe); Oakland 1 (Laureano, Profar).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 13-6
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|111
|3.83
|Chavez, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.58
|Leclerc, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.02
|C.Martin, S, 4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.08
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden, L, 5-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|93
|4.85
|Treinen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.29
|Buchter
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|3.18
|Soria
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.50
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.79
Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-1, Soria 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:24. A_14,952 (46,765).
