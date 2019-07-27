Rangers 5, Athletics 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .282 Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .204 Santana ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .316 Mazara rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .256 Calhoun lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .289 Cabrera 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .240 Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mathis c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .149 Totals 34 5 7 5 5 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .270 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .256 Canha rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251 Laureano cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .282 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .223 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13

Texas 000 301 010—5 7 2 Oakland 101 000 000—2 5 2

E_Santana 2 (8), Semien (8), Olson (5). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Mazara (21), Calhoun (6), Canha (10). HR_Calhoun (6), off Buchter. RBIs_Mazara (54), Calhoun 2 (15), Cabrera 2 (50), Canha (30), Laureano (57). CS_Odor (7). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathis 2); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Herrmann). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.

FIDP_Odor. GIDP_Olson, Profar.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Santana), (Odor, Santana, Forsythe); Oakland 1 (Laureano, Profar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 13-6 6 4 2 1 2 8 111 3.83 Chavez, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.58 Leclerc, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.02 C.Martin, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 1 2 16 3.08 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mengden, L, 5-2 5 1-3 3 4 4 4 5 93 4.85 Treinen 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.29 Buchter 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 30 3.18 Soria 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.50 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 2-1, Soria 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:24. A_14,952 (46,765).

