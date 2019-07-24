Rangers 7, Mariners 2

|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Do.Sntn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Nola 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Negron lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Texas
|123
|000
|010—7
|Seattle
|100
|010
|000—2
E_Milone (1). LOB_Texas 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Pence (15), J.Crawford (17), T.Beckham (19). HR_Choo (17), Mazara (14), Odor 2 (17). SB_Andrus (22). SF_A.Cabrera (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|B.Martin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Payano W,1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Montero
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Milone L,1-5
|6
|9
|6
|6
|0
|5
|Carasiti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magill
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_B.Martin.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.
T_2:39. A_15,543 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.