Rangers 7, Mariners 2

July 24, 2019 1:06 am
 
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 5 1 1 1 M.Smith cf 4 1 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 1
Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 Do.Sntn rf 1 0 0 0
Pence dh 4 0 1 0 Moore lf 3 0 0 0
Gallo cf 4 1 1 0 Narvaez c 4 0 1 1
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 T.Bckhm dh 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 3 3 3 Vglbach 1b 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 1b 4 1 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 1 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0
Fdrwicz c 4 0 1 1 Negron lf-rf 3 1 2 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 34 2 7 2
Texas 123 000 010—7
Seattle 100 010 000—2

E_Milone (1). LOB_Texas 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Pence (15), J.Crawford (17), T.Beckham (19). HR_Choo (17), Mazara (14), Odor 2 (17). SB_Andrus (22). SF_A.Cabrera (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
B.Martin 1 2 1 1 0 1
Payano W,1-0 5 3 1 1 1 7
Montero 2 2 0 0 0 2
Bird 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Milone L,1-5 6 9 6 6 0 5
Carasiti 1 0 0 0 0 0
Magill 2 1 1 1 0 1

WP_B.Martin.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_2:39. A_15,543 (47,943).

