Rangers 9, Angels 3

July 4, 2019 11:55 pm
 
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 5 0 1 1 Choo rf 5 1 2 0
Trout cf 4 2 2 1 Da.Sntn 1b 5 0 1 1
Ohtani dh 5 0 2 0 Andrus ss 5 1 2 0
Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 Gallo cf-lf 3 2 1 0
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 Mazara dh 5 1 4 2
Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 3 0 1 0
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 DShelds pr-cf 1 1 0 0
J.Prker lf 3 1 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 2 1 0 1
Rengifo 2b 4 0 3 0 Odor 2b 4 2 2 5
Mathis c 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 37 9 14 9
Los Angeles 101 000 001—3
Texas 012 300 30x—9

E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 10. 2B_Rengifo (10), Choo (22), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (19). HR_Trout (25), Odor 2 (12). SB_Choo (7). SF_A.Cabrera (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning L,3-5 3 1-3 7 6 6 3 6
T.Cole 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
L.Garcia 1 5 3 3 0 2
No.Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 3
Texas
Lynn W,11-4 7 9 2 2 0 5
Ch.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. John 1 1 1 1 2 0

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:27. A_45,566 (49,115).

