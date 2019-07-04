Rangers 9, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|K.Clhun rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Da.Sntn 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DShelds pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Prker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|001—3
|Texas
|012
|300
|30x—9
E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 10. 2B_Rengifo (10), Choo (22), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (19). HR_Trout (25), Odor 2 (12). SB_Choo (7). SF_A.Cabrera (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Canning L,3-5
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|T.Cole
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|L.Garcia
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|No.Ramirez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|Lynn W,11-4
|7
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Ch.Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. John
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:27. A_45,566 (49,115).
