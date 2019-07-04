Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 9, Angels 3

July 4, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
K.Calhoun rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Trout cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .299
Ohtani dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .310
Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Parker lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Rengifo 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .257
Totals 37 3 10 3 2 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .279
Santana 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .295
Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Gallo cf-lf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .276
Mazara dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .271
W.Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297
1-DeShields pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .253
Cabrera 3b 2 1 0 1 2 1 .228
Odor 2b 4 2 2 5 0 1 .191
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .152
Totals 37 9 14 9 5 12
Los Angeles 101 000 001—3 10 1
Texas 012 300 30x—9 14 0

1-ran for W.Calhoun in the 7th.

E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 10. 2B_Rengifo (10), Choo (22), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (19). HR_Trout (25), off Lynn; Odor (11), off Canning; Odor (12), off Garcia. RBIs_K.Calhoun (45), Trout (62), Simmons (22), Santana (26), Mazara 2 (49), Cabrera (44), Odor 5 (43). SB_Choo (7). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (K.Calhoun, Ohtani 2, Bour); Texas 7 (Santana, Andrus, W.Calhoun, Cabrera 2, Odor, Mathis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_K.Calhoun, W.Calhoun, Santana.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, L, 3-5 3 1-3 7 6 6 3 6 85 4.43
Cole 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 40 4.19
Garcia 1 5 3 3 0 2 28 4.78
Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 3.16
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 11-4 7 9 2 2 0 5 115 3.91
C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.34
St. John 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-0. PB_Lucroy (6).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:27. A_45,566 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.