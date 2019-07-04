Rangers 9, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Parker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|2
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Gallo cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.276
|Mazara dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|W.Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.228
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.191
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|5
|12
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|001—3
|10
|1
|Texas
|012
|300
|30x—9
|14
|0
1-ran for W.Calhoun in the 7th.
E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 10. 2B_Rengifo (10), Choo (22), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (19). HR_Trout (25), off Lynn; Odor (11), off Canning; Odor (12), off Garcia. RBIs_K.Calhoun (45), Trout (62), Simmons (22), Santana (26), Mazara 2 (49), Cabrera (44), Odor 5 (43). SB_Choo (7). SF_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (K.Calhoun, Ohtani 2, Bour); Texas 7 (Santana, Andrus, W.Calhoun, Cabrera 2, Odor, Mathis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_K.Calhoun, W.Calhoun, Santana.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 3-5
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|85
|4.43
|Cole
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|40
|4.19
|Garcia
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|28
|4.78
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.16
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 11-4
|7
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|115
|3.91
|C.Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.34
|St. John
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-0. PB_Lucroy (6).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:27. A_45,566 (49,115).
