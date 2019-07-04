Rangers 9, Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. K.Calhoun rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Trout cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .299 Ohtani dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .310 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Parker lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Rengifo 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .257 Totals 37 3 10 3 2 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .279 Santana 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .295 Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Gallo cf-lf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .276 Mazara dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .271 W.Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297 1-DeShields pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .253 Cabrera 3b 2 1 0 1 2 1 .228 Odor 2b 4 2 2 5 0 1 .191 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .152 Totals 37 9 14 9 5 12

Los Angeles 101 000 001—3 10 1 Texas 012 300 30x—9 14 0

1-ran for W.Calhoun in the 7th.

E_Rengifo (6). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 10. 2B_Rengifo (10), Choo (22), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (19). HR_Trout (25), off Lynn; Odor (11), off Canning; Odor (12), off Garcia. RBIs_K.Calhoun (45), Trout (62), Simmons (22), Santana (26), Mazara 2 (49), Cabrera (44), Odor 5 (43). SB_Choo (7). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (K.Calhoun, Ohtani 2, Bour); Texas 7 (Santana, Andrus, W.Calhoun, Cabrera 2, Odor, Mathis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_K.Calhoun, W.Calhoun, Santana.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, L, 3-5 3 1-3 7 6 6 3 6 85 4.43 Cole 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 40 4.19 Garcia 1 5 3 3 0 2 28 4.78 Ramirez 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 3.16 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 11-4 7 9 2 2 0 5 115 3.91 C.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.34 St. John 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-0. PB_Lucroy (6).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:27. A_45,566 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.