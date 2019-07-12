Listen Live Sports

Rangers 9, Astros 8

July 12, 2019 11:45 pm
 
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 1 1 0 Choo rf 4 2 2 1
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 W.Clhun lf 5 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1
Alvarez dh 3 3 3 2 Gallo dh 4 1 1 1
Gurriel 3b 4 2 2 2 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Da.Sntn cf 4 2 3 2
R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0
White 1b 4 0 1 2 Guzman 1b 3 2 1 2
Straw ss 4 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 4 1 1 1
Totals 35 8 9 7 Totals 37 9 10 8
Houston 021 013 100—8
Texas 110 110 221—9

E_Andrus (8), Gurriel (4), R.Chirinos (4). LOB_Houston 3, Texas 7. HR_Altuve (11), Alvarez 2 (9), Gurriel (15), Choo (14), Gallo (21), Da.Santana (10), Guzman (8), Federowicz (4). SB_Straw (6), Andrus 2 (21), Da.Santana (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
G.Cole 6 5 4 4 2 13
Harris 1-3 2 2 1 1 0
Pressly H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
H.Rondon BS,3 1 1 2 2 1 2
R.Osuna L,3-2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Texas
Chavez 5 1-3 7 7 6 2 3
Sampson 1 1 0 0 1 0
B.Martin 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Kelley W,5-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Chavez, Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:07. A_32,322 (49,115).

