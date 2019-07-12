Rangers 9, Astros 8

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Alvarez dh
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.363
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Straw ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|7
|3
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.294
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Gallo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Santana cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.307
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Guzman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.209
|Federowicz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|8
|5
|17
|Houston
|021
|013
|100—8
|9
|2
|Texas
|110
|110
|221—9
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Gurriel (4), Chirinos (4), Andrus (8). LOB_Houston 3, Texas 7. HR_Gurriel (15), off Chavez; Altuve (11), off Chavez; Alvarez (8), off Chavez; Alvarez (9), off B.Martin; Choo (14), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Gallo (21), off Cole; Federowicz (4), off Harris; Guzman (8), off Rondon. RBIs_Altuve (26), Alvarez 2 (27), Gurriel 2 (52), White 2 (18), Choo (37), Andrus (47), Gallo (48), Santana 2 (30), Guzman 2 (29), Federowicz (6). SB_Straw (6), Andrus 2 (21), Santana (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); Texas 4 (Gallo 2, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Houston 3 for 5; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Chirinos, Gallo.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|13
|101
|3.23
|Harris
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|19
|1.93
|Pressly, H, 22
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.34
|Rondon, BS, 3-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|17
|3.44
|Osuna, L, 3-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|2.15
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez
|5
|1-3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|3
|87
|3.84
|Sampson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.65
|B.Martin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.04
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.43
|Kelley, W, 5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-1, Sampson 2-2. WP_Chavez, Sampson.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:07. A_32,322 (49,115).
