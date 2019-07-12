Listen Live Sports

Rangers 9, Astros 8

July 12, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .305
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .321
Alvarez dh 3 3 3 2 1 0 .363
Gurriel 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .277
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
White 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .224
Straw ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Totals 35 8 9 7 3 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .294
Calhoun lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304
Gallo dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .274
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .194
Santana cf 4 2 3 2 1 1 .307
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Guzman 1b 3 2 1 2 1 2 .209
Federowicz c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222
Totals 37 9 10 8 5 17
Houston 021 013 100—8 9 2
Texas 110 110 221—9 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Gurriel (4), Chirinos (4), Andrus (8). LOB_Houston 3, Texas 7. HR_Gurriel (15), off Chavez; Altuve (11), off Chavez; Alvarez (8), off Chavez; Alvarez (9), off B.Martin; Choo (14), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Gallo (21), off Cole; Federowicz (4), off Harris; Guzman (8), off Rondon. RBIs_Altuve (26), Alvarez 2 (27), Gurriel 2 (52), White 2 (18), Choo (37), Andrus (47), Gallo (48), Santana 2 (30), Guzman 2 (29), Federowicz (6). SB_Straw (6), Andrus 2 (21), Santana (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); Texas 4 (Gallo 2, Odor, Guzman). RISP_Houston 3 for 5; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Chirinos, Gallo.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 5 4 4 2 13 101 3.23
Harris 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 19 1.93
Pressly, H, 22 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.34
Rondon, BS, 3-3 1 1 2 2 1 2 17 3.44
Osuna, L, 3-2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 2.15
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez 5 1-3 7 7 6 2 3 87 3.84
Sampson 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.65
B.Martin 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 5.04
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.43
Kelley, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-1, Sampson 2-2. WP_Chavez, Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:07. A_32,322 (49,115).

