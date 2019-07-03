Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers agree to terms with top 2 draft picks Jung, Wendzel

July 3, 2019 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with their top two draft picks, Big 12 Conference third basemen Josh Jung and Davis Wendzel.

Jung was the eighth overall pick out of Texas Tech in last month’s draft, while Wendzel from Baylor was taken 41st overall. Jung and Wendzel were the co-Big 12 players of the year this season.

Texas announced the agreements Wednesday. Jung agreed at $4.4 million, well below slot value of $5,176,900. Wendzel’s agreed at $1.6 million, under the slot value of $1,813,500.

Jung hit .343 with 15 homers and 58 games this season as a junior for the Red Raiders, who went to the College World Series. Wendzel led the Big 12 with a .367 batting average, with eight homers and 42 RBIs in 46 games as a junior this year.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.