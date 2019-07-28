Listen Live Sports

Rapids-Earthquakes, Sums

July 28, 2019 12:18 am
 
Colorado 0 1—1
San Jose 2 1—3

First half_1, San Jose, Abubakar, 0 (own goal), 2nd minute; 2, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 7 (Lima), 34th.

Second half_3, San Jose, Salinas, 6, 83rd; 4, Colorado, Rubio, 5 (Lewis), 88th.

Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Lima, 51st; Judson, 66th; Thompson, 68th. Colorado, Kamara, 25th; Lewis, 59th; Wilson, 70th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal; Michael Barwegen; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_17,762.

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili (Marcos Lopez, 79th), Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 71st), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 60th).

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Jack Price, 73rd); Kellyn Acosta, Sam Nicholson (Nicolas Mezquida, 67th); Kei Kamara (Andre Shinyashiki, 46th), Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio.

