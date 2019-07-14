Listen Live Sports

Rapids-Timbers, Sums

July 14, 2019 1:27 am
 
Colorado 1 1—2
Portland 1 1—2

First half_1, Portland, Smith, 2 (own goal), 27th minute; 2, Colorado, Lewis, 3, 28th.

Second half_3, Portland, Valeri, 5 (penalty kick), 63rd; 4, Colorado, Nicholson, 1 (Wilson), 76th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Smith, 22nd; Rubio, 59th. Portland, Valeri, 21st; Zambrano, 77th; Ebobisse, 90th.

Red Cards_Portland, Cascante, 55th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva; Chris Elliott; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Cole Bassett (Nicolas Mezquida, 64th); Kei Kamara (Sam Nicholson, 67th), Jonathan Lewis (Dillon Serna, 87th), Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki.

Portland_Steve Clark; Julio Cascante, Claude Dielna, Marco Farfan (Zarek Valentin, 10th), Jorge Moreira; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Diego Valeri (Cristhian Paredes, 78th), Renzo Zambrano; Dairon Asprilla (Brian Fernandez, 60th), Jeremy Ebobisse.

