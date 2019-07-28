Rays 10, Blue Jays 9

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choi dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brsseau lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|d’Arnud c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Grichuk pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Grrr Jr dh
|5
|1
|3
|4
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McKnney rf-1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|10
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|013
|231—10
|Toronto
|022
|041
|000—
|9
LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 9. 2B_d’Arnaud (9), N.Lowe (6), Guerrero Jr. (16), T.Hernandez (10). HR_Choi (10), Heredia (3), Adames (12), Smoak (18), McKinney (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Y.Chirinos
|4
|8
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Faria
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Roe W,1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Drake H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Castillo S,8-9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|10
|Shafer
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Phelps BS,2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Dan.Hudson L,6-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Law
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Y.Chirinos pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
WP_Y.Chirinos, Aa.Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:10. A_24,542 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.