Rays 10, Blue Jays 9

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Choi dh 5 2 3 2 Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Galvis ss 5 1 1 0 Brsseau lf 1 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 5 2 2 0 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 2 1 1 d’Arnud c 5 1 2 2 Grichuk pr-rf 0 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 5 1 3 1 Grrr Jr dh 5 1 3 4 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 2 1 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 5 1 1 1 McKnney rf-1b 4 2 1 2 Heredia cf 4 1 1 2 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 2 1 Adames ss 4 2 1 1 McGuire c 5 0 1 0 Totals 41 10 16 10 Totals 39 9 12 8

Tampa Bay 000 013 231—10 Toronto 022 041 000— 9

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 9. 2B_d’Arnaud (9), N.Lowe (6), Guerrero Jr. (16), T.Hernandez (10). HR_Choi (10), Heredia (3), Adames (12), Smoak (18), McKinney (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Y.Chirinos 4 8 7 7 3 4 Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 2 Faria 2 3 1 1 1 2 Roe W,1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Drake H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 D.Castillo S,8-9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Toronto Aa.Sanchez 5 2-3 6 4 4 0 10 Shafer 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Biagini 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 Phelps BS,2 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 Dan.Hudson L,6-3 1 1 1 1 2 3 Law 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Y.Chirinos pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Y.Chirinos, Aa.Sanchez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:10. A_24,542 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.