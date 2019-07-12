Rays 16, Orioles 4

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Heredia ph-dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|6
|3
|3
|2
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|6
|3
|2
|1
|Broxton cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brsseau rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|d’Arnud c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|48
|16
|20
|12
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Tampa Bay
|720
|101
|500—16
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|002—
|4
E_Villar 2 (15), Adames (11). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Meadows (15), Kiermaier 2 (12), N.Lowe (3), Wendle (6), Adames (13), R.Nunez (18). 3B_R.Ruiz (1). HR_Pham (14), N.Lowe (3), R.Nunez (21). SB_Wendle (4). SF_C.Davis (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Y.Chirinos W,8-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Gibaut
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,4-11
|1
|8
|7
|7
|0
|1
|G.Ynoa
|5
|1-3
|10
|9
|7
|1
|1
|Wojciechowski
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M.Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wilkerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Bundy, Wojciechowski, M.Castro.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:49. A_22,422 (45,971).
