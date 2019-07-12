Listen Live Sports

Rays 16, Orioles 4

July 12, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows dh 2 0 1 1 Villar ss 3 0 1 1
Heredia ph-dh 4 1 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 1 0 0 0
Pham lf 5 2 2 2 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 6 3 3 2 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 6 3 2 1 Broxton cf 0 1 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 5 2 4 3 Sisco c 3 1 0 0
Av.Grci rf 5 0 1 0 R.Nunez dh 4 1 2 2
Brsseau rf 0 0 0 0 Sntnder cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Wendle 2b 5 1 2 1 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 1
d’Arnud c 5 2 2 1 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 2 2 1 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0
Totals 48 16 20 12 Totals 32 4 5 4
Tampa Bay 720 101 500—16
Baltimore 001 100 002— 4

E_Villar 2 (15), Adames (11). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Meadows (15), Kiermaier 2 (12), N.Lowe (3), Wendle (6), Adames (13), R.Nunez (18). 3B_R.Ruiz (1). HR_Pham (14), N.Lowe (3), R.Nunez (21). SB_Wendle (4). SF_C.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Y.Chirinos W,8-4 7 4 2 2 0 8
Gibaut 2 1 2 2 2 2
Baltimore
Bundy L,4-11 1 8 7 7 0 1
G.Ynoa 5 1-3 10 9 7 1 1
Wojciechowski 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
M.Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0
S.Wilkerson 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Bundy, Wojciechowski, M.Castro.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_22,422 (45,971).

