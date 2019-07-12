Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 16, Orioles 4

July 12, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .291
a-Heredia ph-dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Pham lf 5 2 2 2 1 0 .283
Kiermaier cf 6 3 3 2 0 0 .257
Diaz 3b 6 3 2 1 0 1 .278
Lowe 1b 5 2 4 3 0 0 .291
Garcia rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Brosseau rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .385
Wendle 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .211
d’Arnaud c 5 2 2 1 0 0 .231
Adames ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .239
Totals 48 16 20 12 1 4
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .259
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .165
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Broxton cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .179
Sisco c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .270
Nunez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .243
Santander cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Davis 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .187
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 32 4 5 4 2 10
Tampa Bay 720 101 500—16 20 1
Baltimore 001 100 002— 4 5 2

a-grounded out for Meadows in the 3rd.

E_Adames (11), Villar 2 (15). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Meadows (15), Kiermaier 2 (12), Lowe (3), Wendle (6), Adames (13), Nunez (18). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Pham (14), off Bundy; Lowe (3), off Ynoa; Nunez (21), off Chirinos. RBIs_Meadows (42), Pham 2 (40), Kiermaier 2 (43), Diaz (33), Lowe 3 (7), Wendle (7), d’Arnaud (23), Adames (27), Villar (38), Nunez 2 (51), Davis (23). SB_Wendle (4). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Heredia); Baltimore 2 (Alberto 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 8 for 16; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, W, 8-4 7 4 2 2 0 8 93 3.11
Gibaut 2 1 2 2 2 2 35 9.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 4-11 1 8 7 7 0 1 37 5.28
Ynoa 5 1-3 10 9 7 1 1 86 6.63
Wojciechowski 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 6.10
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.16
Wilkerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wojciechowski 2-2. WP_Bundy, Wojciechowski, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_22,422 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.