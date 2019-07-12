Rays 16, Orioles 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|a-Heredia ph-dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Diaz 3b
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.291
|Garcia rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Brosseau rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|48
|16
|20
|12
|1
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Broxton cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Sisco c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Santander cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.187
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|720
|101
|500—16
|20
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|002—
|4
|5
|2
a-grounded out for Meadows in the 3rd.
E_Adames (11), Villar 2 (15). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Meadows (15), Kiermaier 2 (12), Lowe (3), Wendle (6), Adames (13), Nunez (18). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Pham (14), off Bundy; Lowe (3), off Ynoa; Nunez (21), off Chirinos. RBIs_Meadows (42), Pham 2 (40), Kiermaier 2 (43), Diaz (33), Lowe 3 (7), Wendle (7), d’Arnaud (23), Adames (27), Villar (38), Nunez 2 (51), Davis (23). SB_Wendle (4). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Heredia); Baltimore 2 (Alberto 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 8 for 16; Baltimore 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, W, 8-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|93
|3.11
|Gibaut
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|35
|9.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 4-11
|1
|8
|7
|7
|0
|1
|37
|5.28
|Ynoa
|5
|1-3
|10
|9
|7
|1
|1
|86
|6.63
|Wojciechowski
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.10
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.16
|Wilkerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wojciechowski 2-2. WP_Bundy, Wojciechowski, Castro.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:49. A_22,422 (45,971).
