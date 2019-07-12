Rays 16, Orioles 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .291 a-Heredia ph-dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Pham lf 5 2 2 2 1 0 .283 Kiermaier cf 6 3 3 2 0 0 .257 Diaz 3b 6 3 2 1 0 1 .278 Lowe 1b 5 2 4 3 0 0 .291 Garcia rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Brosseau rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .385 Wendle 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .211 d’Arnaud c 5 2 2 1 0 0 .231 Adames ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .239 Totals 48 16 20 12 1 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .259 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .165 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Broxton cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .179 Sisco c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .270 Nunez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .243 Santander cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Davis 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .187 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 32 4 5 4 2 10

Tampa Bay 720 101 500—16 20 1 Baltimore 001 100 002— 4 5 2

a-grounded out for Meadows in the 3rd.

E_Adames (11), Villar 2 (15). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Meadows (15), Kiermaier 2 (12), Lowe (3), Wendle (6), Adames (13), Nunez (18). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Pham (14), off Bundy; Lowe (3), off Ynoa; Nunez (21), off Chirinos. RBIs_Meadows (42), Pham 2 (40), Kiermaier 2 (43), Diaz (33), Lowe 3 (7), Wendle (7), d’Arnaud (23), Adames (27), Villar (38), Nunez 2 (51), Davis (23). SB_Wendle (4). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Pham, Heredia); Baltimore 2 (Alberto 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 8 for 16; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos, W, 8-4 7 4 2 2 0 8 93 3.11 Gibaut 2 1 2 2 2 2 35 9.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 4-11 1 8 7 7 0 1 37 5.28 Ynoa 5 1-3 10 9 7 1 1 86 6.63 Wojciechowski 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 6.10 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.16 Wilkerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wojciechowski 2-2. WP_Bundy, Wojciechowski, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_22,422 (45,971).

