Rays 2, Yankees 1

July 7, 2019 4:21 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .233
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Sanchez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Gardner lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .246
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Valera 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Totals 32 1 5 1 1 14
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .225
Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Pham lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281
Diaz 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .277
Garcia rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276
Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .240
Brosseau 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .385
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .252
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Totals 34 2 10 2 0 13
New York 010 000 000—1 5 0
Tampa Bay 200 000 00x—2 10 0

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gardner (11), d’Arnaud (6), Pham 2 (15), Diaz (18). HR_Gardner (15), off Morton. RBIs_Gardner (41), Pham (38), Garcia (43). SB_Kiermaier 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gregorius, Urshela); Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 2, Garcia, Adames 3). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Zunino.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, L, 5-4 6 7 2 2 0 11 99 4.01
Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.12
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.80
Green 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.68
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 10-2 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 10 100 2.32
Kolarek, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.86
Kittredge, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.79
Poche, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.38
Pagan, S, 5-9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.75

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Green 1-0, Kolarek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:59. A_20,091 (25,025).

