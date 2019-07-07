Rays 2, Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Sanchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|14
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Wendle 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.240
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|0
|13
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|00x—2
|10
|0
LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gardner (11), d’Arnaud (6), Pham 2 (15), Diaz (18). HR_Gardner (15), off Morton. RBIs_Gardner (41), Pham (38), Garcia (43). SB_Kiermaier 2 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gregorius, Urshela); Tampa Bay 6 (Pham 2, Garcia, Adames 3). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud, Zunino.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 5-4
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|11
|99
|4.01
|Kahnle
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.12
|Ottavino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.80
|Green
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.68
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 10-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|100
|2.32
|Kolarek, H, 13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.86
|Kittredge, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.79
|Poche, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.38
|Pagan, S, 5-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.75
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Green 1-0, Kolarek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:59. A_20,091 (25,025).
