Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

July 26, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choi 1b 5 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 0 0
Meadows rf 3 0 1 1 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 4 0 1 2 Smoak dh 3 1 1 0
N.Lowe dh 4 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Av.Grci cf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Drury 1b 3 0 1 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 30 1 4 1
Tampa Bay 001 020 000—3
Toronto 000 100 000—1

E_Biggio (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5. 2B_M.Duffy (2), Adames (17), Galvis (21), Drury (15). 3B_Meadows (6). SB_Pham (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yarbrough W,9-3 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 4
Roe H,15 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Poche S,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Waguespack L,1-1 5 6 3 3 3 2
Shafer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
Biagini 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Law 1 1 0 0 0 1

Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:56. A_22,767 (53,506).

