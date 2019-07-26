Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000—3
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Biggio (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5. 2B_M.Duffy (2), Adames (17), Galvis (21), Drury (15). 3B_Meadows (6). SB_Pham (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|D.Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yarbrough W,9-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Roe H,15
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Poche S,1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Waguespack L,1-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Shafer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Roe.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:56. A_22,767 (53,506).
