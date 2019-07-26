Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Choi 1b 5 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 0 1 1 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 4 0 1 2 Smoak dh 3 1 1 0 N.Lowe dh 4 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Av.Grci cf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Drury 1b 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 30 1 4 1

Tampa Bay 001 020 000—3 Toronto 000 100 000—1

E_Biggio (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5. 2B_M.Duffy (2), Adames (17), Galvis (21), Drury (15). 3B_Meadows (6). SB_Pham (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Yarbrough W,9-3 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 4 Roe H,15 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Poche S,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Waguespack L,1-1 5 6 3 3 3 2 Shafer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 Biagini 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Law 1 1 0 0 0 1

Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:56. A_22,767 (53,506).

