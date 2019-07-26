Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choi 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Pham lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272 Meadows rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .286 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .240 Lowe dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284 Garcia cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .234 Totals 34 3 9 3 3 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Smoak dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .217 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Drury 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Totals 30 1 4 1 3 7

Tampa Bay 001 020 000—3 9 0 Toronto 000 100 000—1 4 1

E_Biggio (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Duffy (2), Adames (17), Galvis (21), Drury (15). 3B_Meadows (6). RBIs_Meadows (47), d’Arnaud 2 (37), Galvis (48). SB_Pham (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, d’Arnaud 2, Wendle); Toronto 5 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Jansen 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Galvis. GIDP_Garcia 2, Drury.

Advertisement

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy, Wendle, Choi); Toronto 2 (Galvis, Biggio, Drury), (Galvis, Biggio, Drury).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86 Yarbrough, W, 9-3 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 4 61 3.78 Roe, H, 15 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 4.55 Poche, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.46 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waguespack, L, 1-1 5 6 3 3 3 2 93 5.62 Shafer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.70 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.38 Biagini 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.42 Law 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.29

Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0, Mayza 1-0. WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:56. A_22,767 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.