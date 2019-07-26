Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.240
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Garcia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Drury 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000—3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
E_Biggio (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Duffy (2), Adames (17), Galvis (21), Drury (15). 3B_Meadows (6). RBIs_Meadows (47), d’Arnaud 2 (37), Galvis (48). SB_Pham (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, d’Arnaud 2, Wendle); Toronto 5 (Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Jansen 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Galvis. GIDP_Garcia 2, Drury.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Duffy, Wendle, Choi); Toronto 2 (Galvis, Biggio, Drury), (Galvis, Biggio, Drury).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Yarbrough, W, 9-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|61
|3.78
|Roe, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|4.55
|Poche, S, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.46
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waguespack, L, 1-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|93
|5.62
|Shafer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.70
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.38
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.42
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.29
Waguespack pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0, Mayza 1-0. WP_Roe.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:56. A_22,767 (53,506).
