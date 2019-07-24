Listen Live Sports

Rays 3, Red Sox 2

July 24, 2019 3:31 pm
 
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 d’Arnud 1b-c 2 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 2 Pham lf 3 1 1 1
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 2 0 Adames ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 3 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 4 1 1 0
Holt 2b 3 1 1 0 Pagan p 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Wendle ss-2b 3 1 2 1
Travis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 1
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
Boston 002 000 000—2
Tampa Bay 000 120 00x—3

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Betts (25), Wendle (9), Heredia (9). HR_Pham (16). SB_Pham (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price L,7-4 6 4 3 3 2 8
Hembree 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
J.Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tampa Bay
Morton W,12-3 7 5 2 2 0 11
Roe H,14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagan S,7-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Price.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:11. A_24,161 (25,025).

