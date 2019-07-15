Listen Live Sports

Rays 5, Yankees 4

July 15, 2019 11:07 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
d’Arnud c 3 3 3 5 LMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 5 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
Av.Grci dh 3 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 2 0
Krmaier cf 4 1 2 0 Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 3
Heredia rf 4 1 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 1 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 34 4 8 4
Tampa Bay 101 000 003—5
New York 000 100 120—4

DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 8. HR_d’Arnaud 3 (9), Encarnacion 2 (27), Urshela (8). SB_Pham (10), Adames (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 5 3 1 1 2 4
D.Castillo H,12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Pagan BS,5 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Kittredge W,1-0 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Drake S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Paxton 6 7 2 2 2 7
Green 2 1 0 0 1 0
A.Chapman L,2-2 BS,4 1 3 3 3 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:42. A_43,173 (47,309).

