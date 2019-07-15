Rays 5, Yankees 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|0
|.252
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Heredia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|3
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.221
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|5
|10
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|003—5
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|120—4
|8
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 8. HR_d’Arnaud (7), off Paxton; d’Arnaud (8), off Paxton; d’Arnaud (9), off Chapman; Encarnacion (26), off Snell; Urshela (8), off Pagan; Encarnacion (27), off Kittredge. RBIs_d’Arnaud 5 (28), Encarnacion 3 (62), Urshela (42). SB_Pham (10), Adames (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Garcia, Heredia); New York 3 (Judge, Hicks, Urshela). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Wendle, Judge.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Diaz); New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Encarnacion).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|93
|4.55
|Castillo, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|3.68
|Pagan
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|1.91
|Kittredge, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|39
|1.98
|Drake, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.80
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|107
|3.94
|Green
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|5.05
|Chapman, L, 2-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|27
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:42. A_43,173 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.