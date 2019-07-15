Rays 5, Yankees 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud c 3 3 3 5 2 0 .252 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Brosseau 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357 Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Garcia dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .254 Heredia rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Totals 35 5 11 5 3 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .331 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .295 Voit dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Hicks cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242 Encarnacion 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .221 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .292 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Totals 34 4 8 4 5 10

Tampa Bay 101 000 003—5 11 0 New York 000 100 120—4 8 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 8. HR_d’Arnaud (7), off Paxton; d’Arnaud (8), off Paxton; d’Arnaud (9), off Chapman; Encarnacion (26), off Snell; Urshela (8), off Pagan; Encarnacion (27), off Kittredge. RBIs_d’Arnaud 5 (28), Encarnacion 3 (62), Urshela (42). SB_Pham (10), Adames (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Garcia, Heredia); New York 3 (Judge, Hicks, Urshela). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Wendle, Judge.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Diaz); New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Encarnacion).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 5 3 1 1 2 4 93 4.55 Castillo, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 3.68 Pagan 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 1.91 Kittredge, W, 1-0 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 39 1.98 Drake, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.80 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 6 7 2 2 2 7 107 3.94 Green 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 5.05 Chapman, L, 2-2 1 3 3 3 0 2 27 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:42. A_43,173 (47,309).

