Rays 5, Yankees 4

July 15, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud c 3 3 3 5 2 0 .252
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Brosseau 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Garcia dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .254
Heredia rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Totals 35 5 11 5 3 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .331
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .295
Voit dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Hicks cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Encarnacion 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .221
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .292
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Totals 34 4 8 4 5 10
Tampa Bay 101 000 003—5 11 0
New York 000 100 120—4 8 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 8. HR_d’Arnaud (7), off Paxton; d’Arnaud (8), off Paxton; d’Arnaud (9), off Chapman; Encarnacion (26), off Snell; Urshela (8), off Pagan; Encarnacion (27), off Kittredge. RBIs_d’Arnaud 5 (28), Encarnacion 3 (62), Urshela (42). SB_Pham (10), Adames (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Garcia, Heredia); New York 3 (Judge, Hicks, Urshela). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Wendle, Judge.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Diaz); New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Encarnacion).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 5 3 1 1 2 4 93 4.55
Castillo, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 3.68
Pagan 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 17 1.91
Kittredge, W, 1-0 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 39 1.98
Drake, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.80
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 6 7 2 2 2 7 107 3.94
Green 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 5.05
Chapman, L, 2-2 1 3 3 3 0 2 27 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:42. A_43,173 (47,309).

