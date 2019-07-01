Rays 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sverino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McKay dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|102
|000—3
|Tampa Bay
|200
|003
|10x—6
E_Y.Diaz (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (20), Santander (6), R.Nunez (16). HR_Kiermaier (10). SB_Y.Diaz (2). CS_Villar (6), Santander (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Eshelman
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kline L,1-4 BS,1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|M.Castro
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Roe BS,4
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kolarek W,3-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagan H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado S,7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kline pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
WP_Roe.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:11. A_20,441 (25,025).
