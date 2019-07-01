Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Orioles 3

July 1, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 0
Sntnder rf 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 2 1 0
Smth Jr lf 3 1 0 0 Choi 1b 3 1 2 2
R.Nunez dh 4 1 2 0 Av.Grci rf 4 1 2 1
Sverino c 4 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 3
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 B.McKay dh 4 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0
R.Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 1
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 6 10 6
Baltimore 000 102 000—3
Tampa Bay 200 003 10x—6

E_Y.Diaz (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (20), Santander (6), R.Nunez (16). HR_Kiermaier (10). SB_Y.Diaz (2). CS_Villar (6), Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Eshelman 5 6 2 2 1 0
Kline L,1-4 BS,1 0 2 3 3 1 0
M.Castro 2 2 1 1 2 3
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 1 0 0 1 1
Yarbrough 3 4 1 1 2 3
Roe BS,4 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Kolarek W,3-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Drake H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagan H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Kline pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_20,441 (25,025).

