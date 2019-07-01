Rays 6, Orioles 3

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 Sntnder rf 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 2 1 0 Smth Jr lf 3 1 0 0 Choi 1b 3 1 2 2 R.Nunez dh 4 1 2 0 Av.Grci rf 4 1 2 1 Sverino c 4 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 3 Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 B.McKay dh 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 1 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 6 10 6

Baltimore 000 102 000—3 Tampa Bay 200 003 10x—6

E_Y.Diaz (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (20), Santander (6), R.Nunez (16). HR_Kiermaier (10). SB_Y.Diaz (2). CS_Villar (6), Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Eshelman 5 6 2 2 1 0 Kline L,1-4 BS,1 0 2 3 3 1 0 M.Castro 2 2 1 1 2 3 Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tampa Bay Stanek 2 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough 3 4 1 1 2 3 Roe BS,4 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Kolarek W,3-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Drake H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagan H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado S,7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Kline pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_20,441 (25,025).

