Rays 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz pr-3b
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Sntnder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|002—3
|Tampa Bay
|101
|002
|20x—6
LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Pham (13), Wendle (4). HR_Sisco (5), C.Davis (6), B.Lowe (16). SB_B.Lowe (5), Wendle 2 (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|P.Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Yacabonis
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,9-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Roe
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
WP_Wojciechowski.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:43. A_20,925 (25,025).
