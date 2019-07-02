Rays 6, Orioles 3

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 3 2 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Y.Diaz pr-3b 0 2 0 0 Sisco c 4 1 1 2 Pham lf 3 1 1 2 Sntnder rf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 2 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b-2b 2 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 0 Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 6 8 6

Baltimore 001 000 002—3 Tampa Bay 101 002 20x—6

LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Pham (13), Wendle (4). HR_Sisco (5), C.Davis (6), B.Lowe (16). SB_B.Lowe (5), Wendle 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Wojciechowski L,0-1 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 6 P.Fry 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Yacabonis 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 3 Tampa Bay Morton W,9-2 7 4 1 1 1 12 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 3 Roe 1 2 2 2 0 1

WP_Wojciechowski.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:43. A_20,925 (25,025).

