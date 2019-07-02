Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Orioles 3

July 2, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 3 2
Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Y.Diaz pr-3b 0 2 0 0
Sisco c 4 1 1 2 Pham lf 3 1 1 2
Sntnder rf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0
R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 2
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b-2b 2 1 1 0
Zunino c 4 1 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 6 8 6
Baltimore 001 000 002—3
Tampa Bay 101 002 20x—6

LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Pham (13), Wendle (4). HR_Sisco (5), C.Davis (6), B.Lowe (16). SB_B.Lowe (5), Wendle 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,0-1 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 6
P.Fry 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Yacabonis 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 3
Tampa Bay
Morton W,9-2 7 4 1 1 1 12
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 3
Roe 1 2 2 2 0 1

WP_Wojciechowski.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:43. A_20,925 (25,025).

