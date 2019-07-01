Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Orioles 3

July 1, 2019
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .302
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Nunez dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .239
Severino c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .315
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Totals 35 3 9 3 3 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Diaz 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .285
Choi 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .266
Garcia rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .277
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .248
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
McKay dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .185
Totals 32 6 10 6 4 5
Baltimore 000 102 000—3 9 0
Tampa Bay 200 003 10x—6 10 1

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Martin in the 6th.

E_Diaz (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (20), Santander (6), Nunez (16). HR_Kiermaier (10), off Kline. RBIs_Severino (24), Alberto (25), Ruiz (22), Choi 2 (33), Garcia (38), Kiermaier 3 (39). SB_Diaz (2). CS_Villar (6), Santander (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Santander, Mancini, Nunez, Martin); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz, McKay 2). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Smith Jr., Severino, Alberto, Lowe. GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Mancini); Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman 5 6 2 2 1 0 75 3.60
Kline, L, 1-4 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 6.75
Castro 2 2 1 1 2 3 42 5.32
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.74
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 1 0 0 1 1 34 2.64
Yarbrough 3 4 1 1 2 3 61 4.55
Roe 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.97
Kolarek, W, 3-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.09
Drake, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.84
Pagan, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.10
Alvarado, S, 7-9 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.20

Kline pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1. WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_20,441 (25,025).

