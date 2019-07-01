Rays 6, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Diaz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|McKay dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|4
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|102
|000—3
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|003
|10x—6
|10
|1
a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Martin in the 6th.
E_Diaz (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (20), Santander (6), Nunez (16). HR_Kiermaier (10), off Kline. RBIs_Severino (24), Alberto (25), Ruiz (22), Choi 2 (33), Garcia (38), Kiermaier 3 (39). SB_Diaz (2). CS_Villar (6), Santander (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar, Santander, Mancini, Nunez, Martin); Tampa Bay 3 (Diaz, McKay 2). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Smith Jr., Severino, Alberto, Lowe. GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Mancini); Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|75
|3.60
|Kline, L, 1-4
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|6.75
|Castro
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|42
|5.32
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.74
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|2.64
|Yarbrough
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|61
|4.55
|Roe
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.97
|Kolarek, W, 3-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.09
|Drake, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.84
|Pagan, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.10
|Alvarado, S, 7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.20
Kline pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1. WP_Roe.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:11. A_20,441 (25,025).
