Rays 6, Red Sox 5

July 30, 2019 11:29 pm
 
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Duffy 3b-ss 4 1 2 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
d’Arnud 1b 4 2 2 1 Devers 3b 5 2 3 0
Meadows lf 4 1 2 1 Bgaerts ss 5 0 1 0
Av.Grci rf 5 1 2 3 Mrtinez dh 4 1 1 0
Brsseau 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 3 3
N.Lowe dh 5 0 2 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 1 2
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 Travis ph-1b 2 0 2 0
Sogard ph-2b 2 0 0 1 C.Vazqz c 5 0 1 0
Heredia cf 5 0 1 0 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 39 5 13 5
Tampa Bay 001 032 000—6
Boston 201 020 000—5

E_Devers (17). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 11. 2B_M.Duffy (3), Av.Garcia (17), N.Lowe (7), Devers (37), Travis (3), C.Vazquez (15). 3B_Meadows (7). HR_d’Arnaud (13), Av.Garcia (14), Benintendi (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 2
Kolarek W,4-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
D.Castillo H,13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Poche H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Roe H,16 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Drake H,7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Pagan S,8-14 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
Boston
Price 4 1-3 9 4 4 2 9
Walden 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
J.Taylor L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Brewer BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Dar.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Eovaldi 1 1 0 0 1 3
M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1

J.Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake.

T_4:05. A_36,412 (37,731).

