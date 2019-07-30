Rays 6, Red Sox 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duffy 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.254
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.290
|Garcia rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.275
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Lowe dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Sogard ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.298
|Heredia cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|5
|15
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.285
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Travis ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Vazquez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|4
|6
|Tampa Bay
|001
|032
|000—6
|12
|0
|Boston
|201
|020
|000—5
|13
|1
a-grounded out for Adames in the 5th. b-doubled for Moreland in the 8th.
E_Devers (17). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 11. 2B_Duffy (3), Garcia (17), Lowe (7), Devers (37), Vazquez (15), Travis (3). 3B_Meadows (7). HR_d’Arnaud (13), off Price; Garcia (14), off Price; Benintendi (11), off Kolarek. RBIs_d’Arnaud (43), Meadows (48), Garcia 3 (49), Sogard (31), Benintendi 3 (54), Moreland 2 (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Duffy 2, Garcia 2, Brosseau, Heredia); Boston 6 (Betts, Devers 2, Benintendi, Vazquez 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Sogard. GIDP_Moreland.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Adames).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|85
|2.78
|Kolarek, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.95
|Castillo, H, 13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.73
|Poche, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.39
|Roe, H, 16
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.36
|Drake, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.32
|Pagan, S, 8-14
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|2.05
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|4
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|2
|9
|94
|3.86
|Walden
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.71
|Taylor, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.01
|Brewer, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.40
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.38
|Eovaldi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|6.93
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.01
Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1, Poche 2-0, Drake 1-0, Pagan 2-0, Walden 2-1, Taylor 1-0, Brewer 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake.
T_4:05. A_36,412 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.