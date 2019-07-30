Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rays 6, Red Sox 5

July 30, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duffy 3b-ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .320
d’Arnaud 1b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .254
Meadows lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .290
Garcia rf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .275
Brosseau 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .289
Lowe dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .306
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
a-Sogard ph-2b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .298
Heredia cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .165
Totals 39 6 12 6 5 15
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .284
Devers 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .332
Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .315
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .293
Benintendi lf 4 1 3 3 1 1 .285
Moreland 1b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .230
b-Travis ph-1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Vazquez c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .324
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Totals 39 5 13 5 4 6
Tampa Bay 001 032 000—6 12 0
Boston 201 020 000—5 13 1

a-grounded out for Adames in the 5th. b-doubled for Moreland in the 8th.

E_Devers (17). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 11. 2B_Duffy (3), Garcia (17), Lowe (7), Devers (37), Vazquez (15), Travis (3). 3B_Meadows (7). HR_d’Arnaud (13), off Price; Garcia (14), off Price; Benintendi (11), off Kolarek. RBIs_d’Arnaud (43), Meadows (48), Garcia 3 (49), Sogard (31), Benintendi 3 (54), Moreland 2 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Duffy 2, Garcia 2, Brosseau, Heredia); Boston 6 (Betts, Devers 2, Benintendi, Vazquez 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 12; Boston 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Sogard. GIDP_Moreland.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Adames).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 85 2.78
Kolarek, W, 4-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 16 3.95
Castillo, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 3.73
Poche, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.39
Roe, H, 16 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.36
Drake, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.32
Pagan, S, 8-14 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 30 2.05
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 4 1-3 9 4 4 2 9 94 3.86
Walden 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 17 3.71
Taylor, L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.01
Brewer, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.40
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.38
Eovaldi 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 6.93
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.01

Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-1, Poche 2-0, Drake 1-0, Pagan 2-0, Walden 2-1, Taylor 1-0, Brewer 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake.

T_4:05. A_36,412 (37,731).

