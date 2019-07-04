Listen Live Sports

Real Salt Lake beats Crew 1-0

July 4, 2019 12:38 am
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson scored his third goal in two games and Real Salt Lake beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Johnson, a 26-year old who signed with Real Salt Lake (8-8-2) on Feb. 4, has eight goals in 16 MLS appearances.

Aaron Herrera played an arcing clearance from near the top of the 6-yard box into the attacking half, Sam Johnson outraced two Columbus defenders to the ball and, from the center of the area, rolled it past charging goalkeeper Joe Bendik to make it 1-0 in the 38th minute.

Columbus (5-11-2), which is in winless in its past seven games, had just seven shots — none on target.

Real Salt Lake has allowed just one goal in its past three games after a 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on June 1.

