Red Bulls-Atlanta United, Sums

July 7, 2019 4:44 pm
 
New York 1 2—3
Atlanta 1 2—3

First half_1, Atlanta, Meram, 3 (Martinez), 10th minute; 2, New York, Royer, 5 (Rzatkowski), 37th.

Second half_3, New York, White, 6 (Muyl), 60th; 4, Atlanta, Martinez, 11 (penalty kick), 79th; 5, Atlanta, Martinez, 12 (Escobar), 90th; 6, New York, Wright-Phillips, 2 (Casseres Jr), 90th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_New York, Tarek, 45th; Duncan, 51st. Atlanta, Escobar, 45th; Martinez, 90th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Adam Wienckowski; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_68,077.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Kemar Lawrence, Sean Nealis, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne, 72nd), Marc Rzatkowski (Omir Fernandez, 90th); Brian White (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 77th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Franco Escobar, Florentin Pogba (Michael Parkhurst, 29th), Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Pity Martinez (Brandon Vazquez, 63rd), Eric Remedi (Jeff Larentowicz, 74th); Josef Martinez, Justin Meram, Darlington Nagbe.

