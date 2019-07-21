Red Bulls-Orlando City, Sums

|New York
|1
|0—1
|Orlando
|0
|0—0
First half_1, New York, White, 7 (Kaku), 32nd minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.
Yellow Cards_New York, Royer, 23rd; Robles, 83rd. Orlando, Mueller, 28th.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Gjovalin Bori; Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
A_22,408.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr (Marc Rzatkowski, 54th), Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne (Omir Fernandez, 63rd), Kaku (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 74th), Daniel Royer; Brian White.
Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues (Sacha Kljestan, 67th), Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Will Johnson, Jhegson Mendez; Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller (Robinho, 67th), Nani (Santiago Patino, 71st).
