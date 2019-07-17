Red Bulls-Toronto FC, Sums

New York 0 1—1 Toronto 2 1—3

First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 7 (Endoh), 6th minute; 2, Toronto, Pozuelo, 9 (penalty kick), 26th.

Second half_3, New York, Barlow, 2 (Etienne), 63rd; 4, Toronto, Morgan, 1, 72nd.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Endoh, 51st. New York, Murillo, 23rd; Lawrence, 25th; Rzatkowski, 69th; Wright-Phillips, 86th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson; Gianni Facchini; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Yusri Rudolf.

A_24,462.

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Chris Mavinga, 76th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo (Ashtone Morgan, 63rd); Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Osorio, 55th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Vincent Bezecourt (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 64th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Derrick Etienne, 56th), Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Daniel Royer, 69th).

