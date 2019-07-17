Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Bulls-Toronto FC, Sums

July 17, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York 0 1—1
Toronto 2 1—3

First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 7 (Endoh), 6th minute; 2, Toronto, Pozuelo, 9 (penalty kick), 26th.

Second half_3, New York, Barlow, 2 (Etienne), 63rd; 4, Toronto, Morgan, 1, 72nd.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Endoh, 51st. New York, Murillo, 23rd; Lawrence, 25th; Rzatkowski, 69th; Wright-Phillips, 86th.

Advertisement

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson; Gianni Facchini; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Yusri Rudolf.

A_24,462.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Chris Mavinga, 76th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo (Ashtone Morgan, 63rd); Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Osorio, 55th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Vincent Bezecourt (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 64th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Derrick Etienne, 56th), Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Daniel Royer, 69th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.