Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 3 2 0 2 0 .265 Devers 3b 5 2 4 6 0 1 .329 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .301 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Vazquez c 5 3 3 2 0 1 .296 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .239 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Totals 41 10 15 10 2 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .307 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .252 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .315 Smoak 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Biggio 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Drury rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Jansen c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .196 Totals 33 6 8 6 6 10

Boston 412 000 120—10 15 0 Toronto 010 001 103— 6 8 0

LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Bogaerts (28), Vazquez (10), Bradley Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (12), Biggio (6), Jansen (8). HR_Devers (13), off Thornton; Vazquez (12), off Law; Devers (14), off Biagini; Jansen (5), off Brewer. RBIs_Devers 6 (56), Bogaerts (58), Vazquez 2 (36), Bradley Jr. (29), Guerrero Jr. 2 (25), Gurriel Jr. (34), Galvis (41), Jansen 2 (22). SB_Betts (10). SF_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Benintendi); Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Smoak, Drury). RISP_Boston 4 for 11; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Gurriel Jr., Galvis, Biggio. GIDP_Holt, Galvis.

DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Chavis); Toronto 1 (Galvis, Smoak).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 6-2 6 4 2 2 4 7 93 3.33 Brewer 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 4.21 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 5.27 Kelley 1 2 3 3 1 1 33 27.00 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, L, 2-6 2 2-3 11 7 7 1 1 64 5.18 Reid-Foley 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 44 3.55 Law 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 6.91 Biagini 1 3 2 2 1 0 24 3.79 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.24

Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-0. WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:18. A_18,415 (53,506).

