Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Vazquez c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|2
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.307
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.252
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.315
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Drury rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Jansen c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|6
|10
|Boston
|412
|000
|120—10
|15
|0
|Toronto
|010
|001
|103—
|6
|8
|0
LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Bogaerts (28), Vazquez (10), Bradley Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (12), Biggio (6), Jansen (8). HR_Devers (13), off Thornton; Vazquez (12), off Law; Devers (14), off Biagini; Jansen (5), off Brewer. RBIs_Devers 6 (56), Bogaerts (58), Vazquez 2 (36), Bradley Jr. (29), Guerrero Jr. 2 (25), Gurriel Jr. (34), Galvis (41), Jansen 2 (22). SB_Betts (10). SF_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Benintendi); Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Smoak, Drury). RISP_Boston 4 for 11; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, Gurriel Jr., Galvis, Biggio. GIDP_Holt, Galvis.
DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Chavis); Toronto 1 (Galvis, Smoak).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 6-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|7
|93
|3.33
|Brewer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|4.21
|Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.27
|Kelley
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|27.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, L, 2-6
|2
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|64
|5.18
|Reid-Foley
|3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|3.55
|Law
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.91
|Biagini
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.79
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.24
Inherited runners-scored_Reid-Foley 2-0. WP_Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:18. A_18,415 (53,506).
