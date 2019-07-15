Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8

July 15, 2019 10:57 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard dh 5 1 3 0 Betts rf 4 2 2 0
Galvis ss 5 1 2 2 Devers 3b 5 1 2 2
Grrl Jr lf 5 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 3 1
Biggio 2b 5 1 1 0 Mrtinez dh 3 1 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 Bnntndi lf 5 1 2 3
Smoak 1b 5 1 1 1 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 4
D.Jnsen c 4 2 1 1 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0
McKnney rf 4 2 2 2 Leon c 4 1 0 0
Drury 3b 3 0 1 1 Holt 2b 4 1 2 0
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 36 10 13 10
Toronto 022 000 040— 8
Boston 505 000 00x—10

E_Devers 2 (14). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Sogard (13), Grichuk (14), Smoak (8), Betts (23), Devers (27), Benintendi (22), Bradley Jr. (19), Holt (6). HR_McKinney (5), Chavis (16). SF_Drury (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton L,3-7 1 1-3 5 5 5 3 0
Gaviglio 1 1-3 3 5 5 3 1
Biagini 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
E.Jackson 3 3 0 0 1 2
Law 1 0 0 0 1 3
Boston
Porcello W,7-7 6 8 4 4 0 2
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 2-3 4 4 3 0 0
M.Barnes H,15 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Workman S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Porcello (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:28. A_35,616 (37,731).

