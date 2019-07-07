Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox 10, Tigers 6

July 7, 2019 12:25 am
 
Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 2 3 2 V.Reyes cf 5 0 1 1
Devers 3b 6 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 0 1 0
C.Vazqz dh 5 1 2 2 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 2 0
Bnntndi lf 6 2 4 1 Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 5 1 3 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 2 2 3
Holt ss 2 1 2 1 H.Cstro 1b 4 0 3 0
E.Nunez ph-ss 2 0 1 1 Goodrum ss 4 1 0 0
M.Hrnan 2b 5 2 3 0 G.Bckhm 2b 4 1 1 0
Leon c 3 1 0 0 Bo.Wlsn c 3 1 1 2
Joh.Hck ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 10 17 9 Totals 41 6 14 6
Boston 230 200 111—10
Detroit 000 204 000— 6

E_B.Farmer (2), Goodrum (10), Bradley Jr. (3). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Boston 12, Detroit 10. 2B_Betts (20), C.Vazquez (12), Benintendi (21). 3B_Betts (4), Benintendi (4), V.Reyes (1), H.Castro (2). HR_Candelario 2 (6). SB_Benintendi (9). SF_C.Vazquez (3), Holt (3). S_Leon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello W,6-7 5 2-3 9 6 6 1 5
Brewer H,5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
J.Taylor H,1 2-3 3 0 0 0 1
M.Barnes H,14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Workman H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Wright 1 1 0 0 1 0
Detroit
Zimmermann L,0-6 3 1-3 13 7 7 0 2
Hardy 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ed.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stumpf 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
B.Farmer 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3
Austin.Adams 1 1 1 1 1 0

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:51. A_28,114 (41,297).

