The Associated Press
 
Red Sox 17, Orioles 6

July 20, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 6 2 3 3 Villar 2b 4 1 0 0
Devers 3b 4 3 2 2 Mancini rf 4 1 2 1
Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 1 2 1 Sisco c 5 0 1 0
Leon c 1 1 1 1 Nunez dh 5 1 1 3
Mrtinez dh 5 2 3 2 Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 4 2 0 0 Sntnder cf-rf 5 2 4 1
C.Vazqz c-3b 5 2 2 2 C.Davis 1b 5 0 2 1
Brdly J cf 5 2 2 6 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0
Chavis 1b 3 1 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 2 0
M.Hrnan 2b 1 0 1 0
Holt 2b-1b-ss 5 1 1 0
Totals 44 17 17 17 Totals 41 6 14 6
Boston 041 830 001—17
Baltimore 005 010 000— 6

E_Ri.Martin (7). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Betts (24), Martinez (20), Holt (8), Mancini 2 (22), Smith Jr. (15), Ri.Martin (6). 3B_Devers (3), Santander (1). HR_Betts (15), Devers (20), Leon (3), Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Nunez (22), Santander (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello W,8-7 5 11 6 6 1 4
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dar.Hernandez 1 1 0 0 1 3
J.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Eshelman L,0-2 3 2-3 6 9 5 3 3
Yacabonis 1-3 8 7 7 1 0
Tan.Scott 3 1 0 0 1 3
S.Wilkerson 2 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Tan.Scott (M.Hernandez). WP_Yacabonis 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:29. A_21,339 (45,971).

