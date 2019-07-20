Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 17, Orioles 6

July 20, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 6 2 3 3 0 0 .287
Devers 3b 4 3 2 2 1 1 .324
Travis 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .314
Leon c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .207
Martinez dh 5 2 3 2 1 1 .288
Benintendi lf 4 2 0 0 2 3 .264
Vazquez c-3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .292
Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 2 6 0 0 .232
Chavis 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255
Hernandez 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .345
Holt 2b-1b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .344
Totals 44 17 17 17 5 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .255
Mancini rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .287
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Sisco c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .262
Nunez dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .246
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .230
Santander cf-rf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .299
Davis 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .190
Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Martin ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .176
Totals 41 6 14 6 2 10
Boston 041 830 001—17 17 0
Baltimore 005 010 000— 6 14 1

E_Martin (7). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Betts (24), Martinez (20), Holt (8), Mancini 2 (22), Smith Jr. (15), Martin (6). 3B_Devers (3), Santander (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (10), off Eshelman; Devers (20), off Eshelman; Betts (15), off Eshelman; Bradley Jr. (11), off Yacabonis; Leon (3), off Wilkerson; Nunez (22), off Porcello; Santander (6), off Porcello. RBIs_Betts 3 (47), Devers 2 (75), Bogaerts (75), Martinez 2 (51), Vazquez 2 (44), Bradley Jr. 6 (37), Leon (13), Mancini (44), Nunez 3 (54), Santander (22), Davis (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr.); Baltimore 4 (Sisco, Davis, Ruiz, Martin). RISP_Boston 7 for 12; Baltimore 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Santander. GIDP_Vazquez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, W, 8-7 5 11 6 6 1 4 99 5.61
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.27
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 1 3 28 3.24
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.74
Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.64
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman, L, 0-2 3 2-3 6 9 5 3 3 90 6.91
Yacabonis 1-3 8 7 7 1 0 32 6.95
Scott 3 1 0 0 1 3 37 4.40
Wilkerson 2 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Yacabonis 2-2, Scott 2-0. HBP_Scott (Hernandez). WP_Yacabonis 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:29. A_21,339 (45,971).

