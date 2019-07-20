Red Sox 17, Orioles 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Devers 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.324
|Travis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.314
|Leon c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.264
|Vazquez c-3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.232
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Hernandez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Holt 2b-1b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Totals
|44
|17
|17
|17
|5
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Sisco c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.246
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Santander cf-rf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Davis 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|41
|6
|14
|6
|2
|10
|Boston
|041
|830
|001—17
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|005
|010
|000—
|6
|14
|1
E_Martin (7). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Betts (24), Martinez (20), Holt (8), Mancini 2 (22), Smith Jr. (15), Martin (6). 3B_Devers (3), Santander (1). HR_Bradley Jr. (10), off Eshelman; Devers (20), off Eshelman; Betts (15), off Eshelman; Bradley Jr. (11), off Yacabonis; Leon (3), off Wilkerson; Nunez (22), off Porcello; Santander (6), off Porcello. RBIs_Betts 3 (47), Devers 2 (75), Bogaerts (75), Martinez 2 (51), Vazquez 2 (44), Bradley Jr. 6 (37), Leon (13), Mancini (44), Nunez 3 (54), Santander (22), Davis (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr.); Baltimore 4 (Sisco, Davis, Ruiz, Martin). RISP_Boston 7 for 12; Baltimore 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Santander. GIDP_Vazquez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 8-7
|5
|11
|6
|6
|1
|4
|99
|5.61
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.27
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|3.24
|Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.74
|Brewer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.64
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|6
|9
|5
|3
|3
|90
|6.91
|Yacabonis
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|0
|32
|6.95
|Scott
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|4.40
|Wilkerson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Yacabonis 2-2, Scott 2-0. HBP_Scott (Hernandez). WP_Yacabonis 2.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:29. A_21,339 (45,971).
