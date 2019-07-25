Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 19, Yankees 3

July 25, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 3b 3 0 0 1 Betts rf 4 2 2 2
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Leon c 1 1 1 2
A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 2 2 2
Urshela lf 0 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 6 4 4 4
Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 6 1 2 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf-cf 5 3 3 1
Voit 1b 4 1 3 0 Holt 2b 2 1 1 0
G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1 Chavis 2b 4 1 2 2
Tuchman lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 3 2 2 2
Hgshoka c 3 1 1 1 Travis 1b-lf 1 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c-1b 5 0 1 2
Brdly J cf-rf 4 2 3 2
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 46 19 23 19
New York 020 010 000— 3
Boston 700 531 03x—19

LOB_New York 5, Boston 8. 2B_Gregorius (7), Voit (15), Betts (26), Devers (31), Martinez 2 (23), Chavis 2 (10), Moreland (10), C.Vazquez (14), Bradley Jr. 2 (21). HR_Higashioka (1), Leon (4), Devers (21), Bogaerts 2 (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka L,7-6 3 1-3 12 12 12 3 4
Tarpley 1 2-3 5 4 4 2 1
Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1
Romine 1 4 3 3 0 0
Boston
Porcello W,9-7 6 6 3 3 1 5
Dar.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Eovaldi 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tarpley pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

WP_Tarpley.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:28. A_37,591 (37,731).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1775: US postal system established