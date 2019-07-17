Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

July 17, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard lf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 1 3 4
Grrl Jr dh 5 1 2 2 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 0
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 5 0 1 0
Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 2 0 1 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 2 3 2 2 C.Vazqz c 4 1 2 0
Maile c 2 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 1 3 1
D.Jnsen ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 36 5 14 5
Toronto 001 010 011—4
Boston 011 200 01x—5

E_Devers (15). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 11. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (31), Benintendi (24). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), T.Hernandez 2 (11), Devers (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez L,3-14 5 8 4 4 1 4
Kingham 2 4 0 0 1 1
Giles 1 2 1 1 1 1
Boston
E.Rodriguez W,11-4 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 4
M.Barnes H,16 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
J.Taylor H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Workman S,5-9 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 4

HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (Chavis), by J.Taylor (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_34,853 (37,731).

