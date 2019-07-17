Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

July 17, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .299
Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Gurriel Jr. dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .297
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .224
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
T.Hernandez cf 2 3 2 2 2 0 .207
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .159
a-Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Totals 32 4 5 4 7 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .281
Devers 3b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .326
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .313
Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Chavis 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .297
Holt 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .350
Totals 36 5 14 5 3 6
Toronto 001 010 011—4 5 0
Boston 011 200 01x—5 14 1

a-struck out for Maile in the 7th.

E_Devers (15). LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 11. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (31), Benintendi (24). HR_T.Hernandez (10), off Rodriguez; T.Hernandez (11), off Rodriguez; Gurriel Jr. (17), off Taylor; Devers (18), off Sanchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (39), T.Hernandez 2 (32), Devers 4 (70), Holt (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Sogard 2, Grichuk, Galvis); Boston 6 (Betts, Bogaerts, Martinez 2, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 9; Boston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Betts.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-14 5 8 4 4 1 4 99 6.26
Kingham 2 4 0 0 1 1 29 7.69
Giles 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 1.69
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 11-4 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 4 99 4.34
Barnes, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.38
Taylor, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.92
Workman, S, 5-9 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 4 45 1.84

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Workman 2-0. HBP_Sanchez (Chavis), Taylor (Grichuk). PB_Maile (4).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_34,853 (37,731).

