Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .299 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Gurriel Jr. dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .297 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .224 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 T.Hernandez cf 2 3 2 2 2 0 .207 Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .159 a-Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Totals 32 4 5 4 7 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .281 Devers 3b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .326 Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Chavis 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Vazquez c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .297 Holt 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .350 Totals 36 5 14 5 3 6

Toronto 001 010 011—4 5 0 Boston 011 200 01x—5 14 1

a-struck out for Maile in the 7th.

E_Devers (15). LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 11. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (31), Benintendi (24). HR_T.Hernandez (10), off Rodriguez; T.Hernandez (11), off Rodriguez; Gurriel Jr. (17), off Taylor; Devers (18), off Sanchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (39), T.Hernandez 2 (32), Devers 4 (70), Holt (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Sogard 2, Grichuk, Galvis); Boston 6 (Betts, Bogaerts, Martinez 2, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 9; Boston 3 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Betts.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-14 5 8 4 4 1 4 99 6.26 Kingham 2 4 0 0 1 1 29 7.69 Giles 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 1.69 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 11-4 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 4 99 4.34 Barnes, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.38 Taylor, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.92 Workman, S, 5-9 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 4 45 1.84

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Workman 2-0. HBP_Sanchez (Chavis), Taylor (Grichuk). PB_Maile (4).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:35. A_34,853 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.