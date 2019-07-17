Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|T.Hernandez cf
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.207
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|a-Jansen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|7
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.326
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.350
|Totals
|36
|5
|14
|5
|3
|6
|Toronto
|001
|010
|011—4
|5
|0
|Boston
|011
|200
|01x—5
|14
|1
a-struck out for Maile in the 7th.
E_Devers (15). LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 11. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (31), Benintendi (24). HR_T.Hernandez (10), off Rodriguez; T.Hernandez (11), off Rodriguez; Gurriel Jr. (17), off Taylor; Devers (18), off Sanchez. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (39), T.Hernandez 2 (32), Devers 4 (70), Holt (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Sogard 2, Grichuk, Galvis); Boston 6 (Betts, Bogaerts, Martinez 2, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 9; Boston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Betts.
DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-14
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|99
|6.26
|Kingham
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|7.69
|Giles
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|1.69
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 11-4
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|99
|4.34
|Barnes, H, 16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.38
|Taylor, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.92
|Workman, S, 5-9
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|45
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Workman 2-0. HBP_Sanchez (Chavis), Taylor (Grichuk). PB_Maile (4).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:35. A_34,853 (37,731).
