Red Sox 5, Rays 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|c-Chavis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Vazquez ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|d-Wendle ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|e-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Zunino c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|b-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|6
|13
|Boston
|200
|000
|120—5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
a-homered for Moreland in the 7th. b-flied out for Zunino in the 7th. c-struck out for Holt in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Brosseau in the 9th. e-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pham (18), Duffy (1). HR_Vazquez (16), off Poche; d’Arnaud (11), off Sale. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (45), Bradley Jr. (38), Vazquez (45), d’Arnaud 2 (35), Pham (44), Choi (35). CS_Betts (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Holt 2, Leon 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows 3, Adames). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, Brosseau.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 5-9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|116
|4.00
|Barnes, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.24
|Workman, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|44
|2.17
|Walden, S, 2-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.55
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|88
|3.29
|Poche, L, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.75
|Castillo
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|3.96
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|3.82
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.55
Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-1, Poche 1-0, Kolarek 3-2. HBP_Kolarek (Bradley Jr.). WP_Chirinos.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:19. A_15,876 (25,025).
