Red Sox 5, Rays 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .322 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .312 Martinez dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .292 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .269 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .336 c-Chavis ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 a-Vazquez ph-1b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .290 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226 Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 36 5 10 4 2 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b-c 4 1 1 2 1 1 .243 Pham lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .271 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Duffy 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .667 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .306 d-Wendle ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .198 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .232 e-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .233 Zunino c 1 1 0 0 1 1 .175 b-Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Totals 33 4 6 4 6 13

Boston 200 000 120—5 10 0 Tampa Bay 002 000 002—4 6 0

a-homered for Moreland in the 7th. b-flied out for Zunino in the 7th. c-struck out for Holt in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Brosseau in the 9th. e-struck out for Heredia in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pham (18), Duffy (1). HR_Vazquez (16), off Poche; d’Arnaud (11), off Sale. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (45), Bradley Jr. (38), Vazquez (45), d’Arnaud 2 (35), Pham (44), Choi (35). CS_Betts (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Holt 2, Leon 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows 3, Adames). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, Brosseau.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Adames).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 5-9 6 4 2 2 3 10 116 4.00 Barnes, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.24 Workman, H, 15 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 44 2.17 Walden, S, 2-5 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.55 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos 5 2-3 6 2 2 0 5 88 3.29 Poche, L, 2-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 6.75 Castillo 0 2 2 2 1 0 10 3.96 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 1 1 7 3.82 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.55

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-1, Poche 1-0, Kolarek 3-2. HBP_Kolarek (Bradley Jr.). WP_Chirinos.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:19. A_15,876 (25,025).

