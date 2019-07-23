Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 5, Rays 4

July 23, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 d’Arnud 1b-c 4 1 1 2
Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 Pham lf 4 0 2 1
Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 4 1 3 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 2 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 2 0
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 3 0 0 0
Chavis ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Wendle ph 1 1 0 0
Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
C.Vazqz ph-1b 1 1 1 1 N.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 1 Adames ss 3 1 0 0
Leon c 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 1 1 0 0
Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 1
Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 33 4 6 4
Boston 200 000 120—5
Tampa Bay 002 000 002—4

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pham (18), M.Duffy (1). HR_C.Vazquez (16), d’Arnaud (11). CS_Betts (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,5-9 6 4 2 2 3 10
M.Barnes H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Workman H,15 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2
Walden S,2-5 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Y.Chirinos 5 2-3 6 2 2 0 5
Poche L,2-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
D.Castillo 0 2 2 2 1 0
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0

D.Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Kolarek (Bradley Jr.). WP_Y.Chirinos.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:19. A_15,876 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander