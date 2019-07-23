Red Sox 5, Rays 4

|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Boston
|200
|000
|120—5
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|002—4
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pham (18), M.Duffy (1). HR_C.Vazquez (16), d’Arnaud (11). CS_Betts (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale W,5-9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|M.Barnes H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman H,15
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Walden S,2-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Y.Chirinos
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Poche L,2-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D.Castillo
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
D.Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Kolarek (Bradley Jr.). WP_Y.Chirinos.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:19. A_15,876 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.