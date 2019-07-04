Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

July 4, 2019 10:58 pm
 
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Sogard rf 5 0 1 1
Devers 3b 3 2 2 1 Galvis ss 5 2 2 2
Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 1 Grrl Jr lf 5 0 0 0
Mrtinez lf 4 1 3 1 Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0
Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0
E.Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Tellez dh 5 0 1 2
C.Vazqz dh-c 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 0 1 Grrr Jr ph 1 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 4 1 1 3 D.Jnsen c 4 3 3 2
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0
M.Hrnan ph-2b 1 1 1 1
Totals 35 8 8 8 Totals 38 7 11 7
Boston 100 006 001—8
Toronto 210 300 010—7

LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Sogard (11), Galvis (18), Smoak (7), D.Jansen (9), Drury (14). HR_Devers (15), Chavis (15), M.Hernandez (2), Galvis (15), D.Jansen 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Velazquez 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 1
Brewer 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
J.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brasier H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
M.Barnes H,13 1 0 0 0 1 2
Workman W,8-1 BS,4 2 2 1 1 2 1
Toronto
Law 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Pannone 4 1-3 4 4 4 1 4
Mayza BS,1 1 1 2 2 1 0
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kingham 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles L,1-2 1 1 1 1 1 1

Pannone pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

WP_Pannone, Brewer, Mayza, M.Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_22,217 (53,506).

