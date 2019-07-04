Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

July 4, 2019 10:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .262
Devers 3b 3 2 2 1 2 1 .331
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .295
Martinez lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .302
Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303
a-Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Vazquez dh-c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 1 0 3 .232
Chavis 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .265
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207
b-M.Hernandez ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .317
Totals 35 8 8 8 4 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .305
Galvis ss 5 2 2 2 0 2 .273
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .246
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .226
Tellez dh 5 0 1 2 0 1 .230
T.Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204
c-Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Jansen c 4 3 3 2 0 0 .208
Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .218
Totals 38 7 11 7 5 7
Boston 100 006 001—8 8 0
Toronto 210 300 010—7 11 0

a-popped out for Holt in the 6th. b-homered for Leon in the 9th. c-grounded out for T.Hernandez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Sogard (11), Galvis (18), Smoak (7), Jansen (9), Drury (14). HR_Devers (15), off Law; Chavis (15), off Mayza; M.Hernandez (2), off Giles; Jansen (7), off Velazquez; Jansen (8), off Brewer; Galvis (15), off Brewer. RBIs_Devers (59), Bogaerts (59), Martinez (48), Bradley Jr. (30), Chavis 3 (47), M.Hernandez (7), Sogard (26), Galvis 2 (44), Tellez 2 (39), Jansen 2 (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vazquez); Toronto 5 (Galvis, Tellez, T.Hernandez 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Toronto 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr..

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velazquez 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 1 50 5.65
Brewer 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 33 4.74
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.91
Brasier, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.31
Barnes, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.79
Workman, W, 8-1 2 2 1 1 2 1 38 1.85
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Law 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 7.07
Pannone 4 1-3 4 4 4 1 4 76 6.18
Mayza 1 1 2 2 1 0 25 4.88
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.69
Kingham 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 8.54
Giles, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 1.45

Pannone pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-0, Pannone 1-0, Mayza 2-2. WP_Pannone, Brewer, Mayza, Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_22,217 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.