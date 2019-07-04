Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .262 Devers 3b 3 2 2 1 2 1 .331 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Martinez lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .302 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303 a-Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Vazquez dh-c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 0 1 0 3 .232 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .265 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 b-M.Hernandez ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .317 Totals 35 8 8 8 4 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .305 Galvis ss 5 2 2 2 0 2 .273 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Biggio 2b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .246 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .226 Tellez dh 5 0 1 2 0 1 .230 T.Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .204 c-Guerrero Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Jansen c 4 3 3 2 0 0 .208 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .218 Totals 38 7 11 7 5 7

Boston 100 006 001—8 8 0 Toronto 210 300 010—7 11 0

a-popped out for Holt in the 6th. b-homered for Leon in the 9th. c-grounded out for T.Hernandez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Sogard (11), Galvis (18), Smoak (7), Jansen (9), Drury (14). HR_Devers (15), off Law; Chavis (15), off Mayza; M.Hernandez (2), off Giles; Jansen (7), off Velazquez; Jansen (8), off Brewer; Galvis (15), off Brewer. RBIs_Devers (59), Bogaerts (59), Martinez (48), Bradley Jr. (30), Chavis 3 (47), M.Hernandez (7), Sogard (26), Galvis 2 (44), Tellez 2 (39), Jansen 2 (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vazquez); Toronto 5 (Galvis, Tellez, T.Hernandez 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Toronto 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr..

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velazquez 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 1 50 5.65 Brewer 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 33 4.74 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.91 Brasier, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.31 Barnes, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.79 Workman, W, 8-1 2 2 1 1 2 1 38 1.85 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Law 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 7.07 Pannone 4 1-3 4 4 4 1 4 76 6.18 Mayza 1 1 2 2 1 0 25 4.88 Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.69 Kingham 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 8.54 Giles, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 1.45

Pannone pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-0, Pannone 1-0, Mayza 2-2. WP_Pannone, Brewer, Mayza, Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_22,217 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.