Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.331
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Holt 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|a-Nunez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Vazquez dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.232
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.265
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|b-M.Hernandez ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|8
|4
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Galvis ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Biggio 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.246
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Tellez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|T.Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|c-Guerrero Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Jansen c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|5
|7
|Boston
|100
|006
|001—8
|8
|0
|Toronto
|210
|300
|010—7
|11
|0
a-popped out for Holt in the 6th. b-homered for Leon in the 9th. c-grounded out for T.Hernandez in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Sogard (11), Galvis (18), Smoak (7), Jansen (9), Drury (14). HR_Devers (15), off Law; Chavis (15), off Mayza; M.Hernandez (2), off Giles; Jansen (7), off Velazquez; Jansen (8), off Brewer; Galvis (15), off Brewer. RBIs_Devers (59), Bogaerts (59), Martinez (48), Bradley Jr. (30), Chavis 3 (47), M.Hernandez (7), Sogard (26), Galvis 2 (44), Tellez 2 (39), Jansen 2 (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vazquez); Toronto 5 (Galvis, Tellez, T.Hernandez 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Boston 3 for 6; Toronto 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr..
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velazquez
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|50
|5.65
|Brewer
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|33
|4.74
|Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
|Brasier, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.31
|Barnes, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.79
|Workman, W, 8-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|38
|1.85
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Law
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|7.07
|Pannone
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|76
|6.18
|Mayza
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|4.88
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.69
|Kingham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|8.54
|Giles, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|1.45
Pannone pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-0, Pannone 1-0, Mayza 2-2. WP_Pannone, Brewer, Mayza, Barnes 2.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:35. A_22,217 (53,506).
