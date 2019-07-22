Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 9, Rays 4

July 22, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 d’Arnud 1b 4 1 2 1
Devers 3b 5 1 1 2 Pham lf 5 0 1 1
Bgaerts ss 3 2 2 1 Meadows dh 3 1 1 1
Mrtinez dh 5 1 2 4 Wendle 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Vazqz c 5 0 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1
Bnntndi lf 5 1 3 1 N.Lowe ph 0 0 0 0
Travis 1b 4 1 1 1 Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b-p 4 0 2 0
M.Hrnan 2b 4 2 2 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 1 0 0
Heredia cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 35 4 9 4
Boston 007 100 001—9
Tampa Bay 000 000 031—4

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Devers (30), Bogaerts 2 (33), Martinez (21), Benintendi (25), d’Arnaud (8), Pham (17), Meadows (17). HR_Martinez (20), Benintendi (8), Travis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
E.Rodriguez W,12-4 7 2 0 0 4 6
Eovaldi 2-3 5 3 3 0 2
M.Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Taylor 1 2 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Beeks L,5-1 3 2-3 7 8 8 2 2
Roe 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 2 0 0 0 1 1
Brosseau 1 3 1 1 0 0

WP_Eovaldi 2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

Advertisement

T_3:20. A_10,966 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate