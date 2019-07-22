Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 9, Rays 4

July 22, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Devers 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .321
Bogaerts ss 3 2 2 1 2 0 .313
Martinez dh 5 1 2 4 0 1 .287
Vazquez c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Benintendi lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .266
Travis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .205
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .339
Totals 39 9 12 9 3 3
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .243
Pham lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268
Meadows dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .293
Wendle 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .270
a-Lowe ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Brosseau 2b-p 4 0 2 0 0 0 .322
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Zunino c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .176
Heredia cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Totals 35 4 9 4 5 9
Boston 007 100 001—9 12 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 031—4 9 0

a-pinch hit for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Devers (30), Bogaerts 2 (33), Martinez (21), Benintendi (25), d’Arnaud (8), Pham (17), Meadows (17). HR_Martinez (20), off Beeks; Benintendi (8), off Beeks; Travis (2), off Beeks. RBIs_Devers 2 (77), Bogaerts (76), Martinez 4 (55), Benintendi (43), Travis (5), d’Arnaud (33), Pham (43), Meadows (46), Diaz (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Martinez, Benintendi, Bradley Jr.); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 9; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Boston 1 (Hernandez, Travis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 12-4 7 2 0 0 4 6 113 4.10
Eovaldi 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 24 7.06
Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.35
Taylor 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.97
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks, L, 5-1 3 2-3 7 8 8 2 2 78 3.69
Roe 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 4.85
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.75
Wood 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 1.93
Brosseau 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Roe 1-1. WP_Eovaldi 2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:20. A_10,966 (25,025).

