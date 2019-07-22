Red Sox 9, Rays 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Devers 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .321 Bogaerts ss 3 2 2 1 2 0 .313 Martinez dh 5 1 2 4 0 1 .287 Vazquez c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Benintendi lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .266 Travis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .205 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .339 Totals 39 9 12 9 3 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .243 Pham lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268 Meadows dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .293 Wendle 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Diaz 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .270 a-Lowe ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Brosseau 2b-p 4 0 2 0 0 0 .322 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Zunino c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .176 Heredia cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Totals 35 4 9 4 5 9

Boston 007 100 001—9 12 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 031—4 9 0

a-pinch hit for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Devers (30), Bogaerts 2 (33), Martinez (21), Benintendi (25), d’Arnaud (8), Pham (17), Meadows (17). HR_Martinez (20), off Beeks; Benintendi (8), off Beeks; Travis (2), off Beeks. RBIs_Devers 2 (77), Bogaerts (76), Martinez 4 (55), Benintendi (43), Travis (5), d’Arnaud (33), Pham (43), Meadows (46), Diaz (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Martinez, Benintendi, Bradley Jr.); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 9; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Boston 1 (Hernandez, Travis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 12-4 7 2 0 0 4 6 113 4.10 Eovaldi 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 24 7.06 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.35 Taylor 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.97 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks, L, 5-1 3 2-3 7 8 8 2 2 78 3.69 Roe 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 4.85 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.75 Wood 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 1.93 Brosseau 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Roe 1-1. WP_Eovaldi 2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:20. A_10,966 (25,025).

