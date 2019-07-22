Red Sox 9, Rays 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.313
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.287
|Vazquez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Travis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|9
|3
|3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Wendle 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.270
|a-Lowe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Brosseau 2b-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.176
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|9
|Boston
|007
|100
|001—9
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|031—4
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Diaz in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Devers (30), Bogaerts 2 (33), Martinez (21), Benintendi (25), d’Arnaud (8), Pham (17), Meadows (17). HR_Martinez (20), off Beeks; Benintendi (8), off Beeks; Travis (2), off Beeks. RBIs_Devers 2 (77), Bogaerts (76), Martinez 4 (55), Benintendi (43), Travis (5), d’Arnaud (33), Pham (43), Meadows (46), Diaz (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Martinez, Benintendi, Bradley Jr.); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 9; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Devers. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Boston 1 (Hernandez, Travis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 12-4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|113
|4.10
|Eovaldi
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|24
|7.06
|Barnes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.35
|Taylor
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.97
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks, L, 5-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|78
|3.69
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.85
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Wood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.93
|Brosseau
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Roe 1-1. WP_Eovaldi 2.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:20. A_10,966 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.