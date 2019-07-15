Red Sox designate INF Eduardo Núñez for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have designated infielder Eduardo Núñez for assignment, likely ending his tenure with the team he helped win the World Series last year.

Núñez was batting .228 in 60 games with Boston this season, his third in the organization. Last year, he hit .265 with 10 homers in 127 games, and also hit a three-run pinch-homer to help the Red Sox win Game 1 of the Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also Monday, right-hander Ryan Weber and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, and righty Hector Velázquez was optioned to Pawtucket.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.