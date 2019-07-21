Red Sox go on offensive, hit 3 HRs in 17-6 rout of Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a sizzling night at Camden Yards, the Boston Red Sox worked up a sweat running around the bases during their most prolific offensive performance of the year.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of three-run homers, Mookie Betts homered and had three RBIs, and Boston blew out the Baltimore Orioles 17-6 Saturday.

Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon also went deep for the Red Sox. Betts and J.D. Martinez had three hits apiece, and every starter scored at least once.

“It was great,” manager Alex Cora said. “We had good at-bats and hit the ball all over the place.”

The temperature was 97 degrees at game time, and the Red Sox bats were even hotter. It was Boston’s highest-scoring outburst since a 19-3 rout of Baltimore last Sept. 26.

Orioles rookie Tom Eshelman (0-2) pitched a perfect first inning, but ended up giving up nine runs before getting pulled in the fourth.

“They’re all veterans over there,” Eshelman said. “You just have to understand that they’ve been around the game a long time, they know what to do, they understand what I’m trying to do, and they made their adjustments.”

Bradley’s second home run of the game highlighted an eight-run fourth inning that turned a tie into a 13-5 runaway. All eight runs were unearned, courtesy of a throwing error by shortstop Richie Martin.

“We couldn’t stop the bleeding after the error,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Boston really didn’t need the help.

“We know as a team we can score runs,” Bradley said. “We’ve got a lot of talent. We know what we’re capable of. It’s all a matter of doing it.”

Rick Porcello (8-7) was the beneficiary of the robust support. The right-hander won his third straight start despite giving up six runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Anthony Santander had a career-high four hits, including a homer, and Renato Núñez also connected for Orioles. But that wasn’t nearly enough pop to offset a pitching staff that allowed a season high in runs after surrendering 16 three times previously.

“I thought we did some good things offensively,” Hyde said. “We just didn’t pitch real well.”

Bradley’s first home run capped a four-run second inning. Devers hit his 20th leading off the third, but Baltimore answered with five runs in the bottom half.

Boston hammered Eshelman and Jimmy Yacabonis in the pivotal fourth, and continued the onslaught in the fifth. Yacabonis got one out and yielded seven runs and eight hits.

“Rick gives up five. We answer back,” Cora said. “And after that, we did a good job.”

Infielder/outfielder Stevie Wilkerson pitched the final two innings for Baltimore, throwing mostly curveballs in the 55 mph range. He gave up a solo shot to Leon.

GOING, GOING, GONE!

Adley Rutschman, the top pick in the June draft, hit his first professional homer for the Gulf Coast Orioles on Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Michael Chavis left in the fifth inning with back spasms. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was activated from the 60-day IL. “He’s ready to go,” Cora said. RHP Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. … 1B Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) continued his rehab at Pawtucket, going 0 for 3 over seven innings. … LHP Brian Johnson (a non-baseball related medical matter) is making progress, but needs more reps. Johnson’s ailment was discovered during routine testing by the team’s medical staff. … RHP Steven Wright (foot), struck by a comebacker a week ago, might take a bit longer than originally believed to return.

Orioles: RHP Nate Karns (forearm strain) threw 20 pitches in a simulated game and hopes to return in the next two weeks. “It shouldn’t be too long,” said Karns, sidelined since April 9. … C Pedro Severino was available as a backup after being ill for several days.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (9-4, 4.08 ERA) faces his former team just eight days after being traded by the Orioles for two 17-year-old prospects. In his Boston debut, Cashner was beaten by Toronto on Tuesday.

Orioles: Winless in three starts this season, Asher Wojciechowski (0-3, 5.74) tries again to earn his first victory since 2017 with the Reds.

