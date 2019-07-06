Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox sign Navy RHP Noah Song amid service uncertainty

July 6, 2019 8:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed fourth-round draft pick Noah Song, a pitcher from the U.S. Naval Academy who may not be able to begin his full-time pro career until 2021.

The team announced the signing Saturday.

The 22-year-old Song must serve at least two years of military duty before he can petition to finish his five-year commitment as a reservist. The right-hander will pitch for short-season Lowell this summer before reporting for duty on Nov. 1 to train as a flight officer.

President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum last month ordering the Pentagon to develop a new policy to allow athletes attending the nation’s military academies to play professional sports immediately after graduating. A new policy has not yet been announced, however.

Advertisement

Song went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA for Navy this season and was one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award. He is the highest-selected draftee ever from the Naval Academy.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.