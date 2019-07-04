Reds 1, Brewers 0

|Milwaukee
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sladino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Cstll p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davies pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|00x—1
DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Yelich (18), Winker (12). SB_Yelich (19).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff L,10-3
|6
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Burnes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ju.Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|L.Castillo W,8-3
|7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Dav.Hernandez H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias S,16-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by L.Castillo (Yelich), by L.Castillo (Hiura).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:19. A_20,885 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.