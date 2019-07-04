Reds 1, Brewers 0

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 1 3 0 Yelich rf 3 0 1 0 Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 1 1 Sladino lf 3 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 1 0 Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 Wodruff p 2 0 0 0 Peraza ss-2b 3 0 1 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Davies pr 0 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 30 1 8 1

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 Cincinnati 100 000 00x—1

DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Yelich (18), Winker (12). SB_Yelich (19).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Woodruff L,10-3 6 7 1 1 0 6 Burnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ju.Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 Cincinnati L.Castillo W,8-3 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 9 Dav.Hernandez H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 R.Iglesias S,16-18 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by L.Castillo (Yelich), by L.Castillo (Hiura).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:19. A_20,885 (42,319).

