Reds 1, Brewers 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Yelich rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .328 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Saladino lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .203 1-Davies pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .121 J.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 0 2 0 1 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker lf 3 1 3 0 0 0 .257 a-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Puig rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Dietrich 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .226 J.Iglesias ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Peraza ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .088 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Totals 30 1 8 1 1 8

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0 Cincinnati 100 000 00x—1 8 0

a-struck out for Winker in the 7th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Yelich (18), Winker (12). RBIs_Puig (49). SB_Yelich (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Hiura, Thames); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hiura, Votto. GIDP_Suarez, Senzel.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames), (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, L, 10-3 6 7 1 1 0 6 88 3.67 Burnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 8.18 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.25 J.Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 8-3 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 9 97 2.29 Hernandez, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.35 R.Iglesias, S, 16-18 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.06

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Castillo 2 (Yelich,Hiura).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:19. A_20,885 (42,319).

