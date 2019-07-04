Reds 1, Brewers 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Saladino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Gamel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|1-Davies pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|J.Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Ervin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|J.Iglesias ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Peraza ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.088
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|1
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|00x—1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Winker in the 7th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Yelich (18), Winker (12). RBIs_Puig (49). SB_Yelich (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Hiura, Thames); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hiura, Votto. GIDP_Suarez, Senzel.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames), (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 10-3
|6
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|88
|3.67
|Burnes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|8.18
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.25
|J.Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.57
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 8-3
|7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|97
|2.29
|Hernandez, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.35
|R.Iglesias, S, 16-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.06
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Castillo 2 (Yelich,Hiura).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:19. A_20,885 (42,319).
