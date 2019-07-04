Listen Live Sports

Reds 1, Brewers 0

July 4, 2019 5:59 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Yelich rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .328
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Saladino lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .203
1-Davies pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .121
J.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 0 2 0 1 10
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker lf 3 1 3 0 0 0 .257
a-Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Puig rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Dietrich 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .226
J.Iglesias ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Senzel cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Peraza ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .088
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Totals 30 1 8 1 1 8
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0
Cincinnati 100 000 00x—1 8 0

a-struck out for Winker in the 7th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Yelich (18), Winker (12). RBIs_Puig (49). SB_Yelich (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Hiura, Thames); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hiura, Votto. GIDP_Suarez, Senzel.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames), (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, L, 10-3 6 7 1 1 0 6 88 3.67
Burnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 8.18
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.25
J.Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.57
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 8-3 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 9 97 2.29
Hernandez, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.35
R.Iglesias, S, 16-18 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.06

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Castillo 2 (Yelich,Hiura).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:19. A_20,885 (42,319).

